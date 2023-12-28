The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Bears STC Richard Hightower: There won’t be another Devin Hester in my lifetime

Hightower called Hester’s 20 special teams touchdowns “insane” and couldn’t believe he wasn’t a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Devin Hester running against the Packers.

Hester had 20 special teams touchdowns, by far the all-time leader in the NFL.

As legendary Bears return specialist Devin Hester made the Hall of Fame’s cut for the 15 finalists for 2024, special teams coordinator Richard Hightower couldn’t believe he’s now on the ballot for a third time.

“I don’t know why it’s three years,” Hightower said. “I thought he should’ve been first-ballot.”

He added, “When just sit back and think about how prestigious that is and all the people that are in the Hall of Fame, you think about guys that have had a huge impact on their position and a huge impact on the game of football. And to me, that’s Devin Hester. So I really hope that happens this time.”

Hester, who was with the Bears from 2006 through ’13, had an NFL-record 20 touchdowns on special teams, which Hightower called “insane.”

“I don’t think we’ll ever see another player like Devin Hester again — I know I probably won’t in my time,” he said. “Maybe our kids’ kids or somebody will, but I don’t ever think you’ll see a player change their position the way he changed his position.”

