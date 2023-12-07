The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 7, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears WR DJ Moore rare bright spot this season, key piece of future

No matter what potential shakeup happens at Halas Hall, Moore will be around. Whoever plays quarterback for this team next season, whether Justin Fields or a top draft pick, will benefit tremendously from having him.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears WR DJ Moore rare bright spot this season, key piece of future
moore__7_.jpg

AP Photos

On the ledger of Bears general manager Ryan Poles’ bold acquisitions, trading for wide receiver DJ Moore stands out as his smartest move. The Panthers were desperate to move up to No. 1 in the draft this year, and Poles worked them for a bounty of future draft capital and Moore, who instantly became the best player on team.

There’s been no doubt about Moore since his arrival, when he dominated from Day 1 on the practice field, and he got to 1,000 yards receiving in just 12 games — the fastest by a Bears player since Alshon Jeffery did it a decade ago. He’s on pace for 1,421 yards, which would tie Jeffery for second-most in a season in franchise history, and has a shot at Brandon Marshall’s 2021 record of 1,508.

Moore is in the top 15 in the NFL in yards (1,003), catches (70) and touchdown catches (six).

“Just to be able to deliver how they wanted me to and what they expected of me,” he said of how well he has played for his new team. “There was some high hopes, so I’m glad I could achieve some of them. We just need more wins.”

Moore has decidedly not been part of the problem as the Bears sit 4-8 going into their home game against the Lions on Sunday, but he’s very invested in changing that. No matter what potential shakeup happens at Halas Hall, Moore will be around. He’s 26 and on a very reasonable contract through 2025.

Whoever plays quarterback for this team next season, whether Justin Fields or a top draft pick, will benefit tremendously from having Moore.

Moore wants the Bears to stick with Fields and even seemed surprised Thursday when asked about the uncertainty of his future. As part of the trade that landed Moore, the Bears have the Panthers’ first-round pick next year, and it’s currently slotted for No. 1.

That’s a huge and rare opportunity for Poles to reset at quarterback after inheriting Fields from predecessor Ryan Pace. It’s a realistic enough possibility that Fields acknowledged it Wednesday, saying, “If I’m here next year, if I’m not, football doesn’t define who I am,” when asked about the organization’s potential draft pick.

“I didn’t know that,” Moore said. “If he feels that way, then you really can’t do too much but go out there and be yourself, and he’s a dynamic player. We want him here. I’ve been having a great year with him, so that should speak volumes.”

Moore has been ultra-reliable throughout his career, averaging better than 1,000 yards per season, but two things have exhausted him between this season and his five with the Panthers: losing and instability.

He played with eight starting quarterbacks, then added Fields and Tyson Bagent to the list this season. He has watched his teams go 38-61.

As the Bears’ defense has improved, the offense has continued to fluctuate. The Bears scored 26 points in a brutal loss to the Lions last month, then followed it with 12 in a win over the Vikings. They’re 21st in the league in points and 25th in yards passing.

Moore has thrived, but little else has worked in the passing attack as he has accounted for 45% of the yardage, the largest share of any receiver in the league. Tight end Cole Kmet is next on the Bears with 482 yards, followed by Darnell Mooney at 351 and rookie running back Roschon Johnson’s 131.

Fields is averaging 198.4 yards passing per game, the highest of his career by far, but that still ranks 22nd among NFL starters. So as much as Moore is sick of it, change might be necessary for the Bears. But at least with him in place, they can hope for a quick turnaround.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears need to let QB Justin Fields throw farther down the field
Halas Intrigue podcast: The Bears-Lions rematch
Bears’ Luke Getsy praises Justin Fields’ demeanor with QB’s future in doubt
Former Bears kicker Robbie Gould is retiring
Bears predictions: Week 14 vs. Lions
Bears eye advantage of playing outdoors in cold
The Latest
A police vehicle sits outside the Holstein Park Field house in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood.
Crime
Chicago’s armed robberies surge, in five charts
In the five months since July, the city has seen the sharpest spike in robberies in 20 years, driven by crimes committed with a weapon.
By Alden Loury
 
Screenshot_2023_12_07_153914.png
Sports Media
Broadcast TV is attracting sports in parts of the country. Why not in Chicago?
Over-the-air TV is coming in handy for teams and leagues looking for new homes and wider distribution amid the upheaval pervading regional sports networks.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Mono Blanco is the Mexican group that has kept the Veracruzan folk music tradition of son jarocho alive for almost 50 years.
La Voz Chicago
Mono Blanco brings folk music from Veracruz to Chicago
The Mexican son jarocho group closes out this year’s International Latino Cultural Center concert series in Chicago on Saturday.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
A man was shot during a fight Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, outside Old Fashioned Donuts in Roseland.
Crime
Man shot during fight outside Old Fashioned Donuts in Roseland
The man, 39, was shot twice in the lower body and listed in critical condition, police said.
By Kade Heather
 
A Chicago Police Department SUV.
City Hall
Split decision for FOP: City Council committee OKs CPD contract extension, rejects arbitrator’s ruling on police discipline
Over strong objections from the Fraternal Order of Police and its Council allies, the committee voted to reject an arbitrator’s ruling that would allow officers accused of serious wrongdoing to bypass the Police Board and take their cases to an arbitrator who might be more sympathetic — and would hold proceedings behind closed doors.
By Fran Spielman
 