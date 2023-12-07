Bears WR DJ Moore rare bright spot this season, key piece of future

On the ledger of Bears general manager Ryan Poles’ bold acquisitions, trading for wide receiver DJ Moore stands out as his smartest move. The Panthers were desperate to move up to No. 1 in the draft this year, and Poles worked them for a bounty of future draft capital and Moore, who instantly became the best player on team.

There’s been no doubt about Moore since his arrival, when he dominated from Day 1 on the practice field, and he got to 1,000 yards receiving in just 12 games — the fastest by a Bears player since Alshon Jeffery did it a decade ago. He’s on pace for 1,421 yards, which would tie Jeffery for second-most in a season in franchise history, and has a shot at Brandon Marshall’s 2021 record of 1,508.

Moore is in the top 15 in the NFL in yards (1,003), catches (70) and touchdown catches (six).

“Just to be able to deliver how they wanted me to and what they expected of me,” he said of how well he has played for his new team. “There was some high hopes, so I’m glad I could achieve some of them. We just need more wins.”

Moore has decidedly not been part of the problem as the Bears sit 4-8 going into their home game against the Lions on Sunday, but he’s very invested in changing that. No matter what potential shakeup happens at Halas Hall, Moore will be around. He’s 26 and on a very reasonable contract through 2025.

Whoever plays quarterback for this team next season, whether Justin Fields or a top draft pick, will benefit tremendously from having Moore.

Moore wants the Bears to stick with Fields and even seemed surprised Thursday when asked about the uncertainty of his future. As part of the trade that landed Moore, the Bears have the Panthers’ first-round pick next year, and it’s currently slotted for No. 1.

That’s a huge and rare opportunity for Poles to reset at quarterback after inheriting Fields from predecessor Ryan Pace. It’s a realistic enough possibility that Fields acknowledged it Wednesday, saying, “If I’m here next year, if I’m not, football doesn’t define who I am,” when asked about the organization’s potential draft pick.

“I didn’t know that,” Moore said. “If he feels that way, then you really can’t do too much but go out there and be yourself, and he’s a dynamic player. We want him here. I’ve been having a great year with him, so that should speak volumes.”

Moore has been ultra-reliable throughout his career, averaging better than 1,000 yards per season, but two things have exhausted him between this season and his five with the Panthers: losing and instability.

He played with eight starting quarterbacks, then added Fields and Tyson Bagent to the list this season. He has watched his teams go 38-61.

As the Bears’ defense has improved, the offense has continued to fluctuate. The Bears scored 26 points in a brutal loss to the Lions last month, then followed it with 12 in a win over the Vikings. They’re 21st in the league in points and 25th in yards passing.

Moore has thrived, but little else has worked in the passing attack as he has accounted for 45% of the yardage, the largest share of any receiver in the league. Tight end Cole Kmet is next on the Bears with 482 yards, followed by Darnell Mooney at 351 and rookie running back Roschon Johnson’s 131.

Fields is averaging 198.4 yards passing per game, the highest of his career by far, but that still ranks 22nd among NFL starters. So as much as Moore is sick of it, change might be necessary for the Bears. But at least with him in place, they can hope for a quick turnaround.

