Bears make staff changes, including return of defensive assistant Jon Hoke

The Bears made a handful of staff changes, including bringing back Jon Hoke as cornerbacks coach and defensive passing game coordinator.

Hoke, 66, went into coaching shortly after his brief career as a defensive back that included 11 games for the Bears in 1980. He was their defensive backs coach from 2009 through ’14 under Lovie Smith and Marc Trestman. Hoke spent the last two seasons as the Falcons’ secondary coach.

He replaced former Bears cornerbacks coach James Rowe, who left last month to coach at South Florida.

The Bears also added offensive quality control coach Zach Cable, Isaiah Harris as part of their player engagement and strength and conditioning staffs and assistant strength and conditioning coach Pierre Ngo.

They announced several promotions as well. Omar Young, a quality control coach this season, moved to assistant quarterbacks and wide receivers coach. Carla Suber was promoted to director of wellness, and Mike Wiley got a new title of director of mental skills/performance.

