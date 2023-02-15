Chicago Bears fans react to team closing on Arlington Park property: ‘I love it.’

The Chicago Bears announced Wednesday that they had closed on a 326-acre former horse race track in Arlington Heights, putting them one step closer to leaving the city and drawing swift reactions from fans.

Many had dreams of seeing their budding star quarterback Justin Fields flourish under a dome in a state-of-the-art facility. But others wanted the team to change its name if it moved out of the city.

“Can’t wait to see the new stadium!” said one fan on Twitter.

“Have you guys planned out where the Justin Fields statue will go? cuz he’s getting one,” said another.

Jay Rembert, 41, who has been a fan of the Bears since he was a child, said he loved the move, and though he still has fond feelings toward Soldier Field he thinks the team has outgrown the stadium’s current space.

“I Love it. No offense to Soldier Field, but it’s very congested and condensed in that area,” Rembert said. “I think the new stadium would be beneficial for every Bears fan. Not to mention more seats for more fans to celebrate.”

In an open letter, the team emphasized that buying the site provides no certainty of a new stadium. Chicago officials have offered proposals for upgrades to Soldier Field, including a dome, in an effort to keep the team in the city.

But not everyone was happy about the idea of the team hosting its home games in the northwest suburbs.

“Hoping you do the right thing and give up the name “Chicago Bears” and the entire team history to a new expansion team that will actually play in the city of Chicago,” said one fan.