Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: right ankle is ‘in a better position’ for Super Bowl

PHOENIX — Patrick Mahomes left no doubt as to whether he’ll play in Sunday’s Super Bowl, right high ankle sprain or not.

“I’ll play through all the injuries the trainers let me play through,” he said Monday night at Super Bowl Opening Night.

Translation: the high ankle sprain he suffered against the Jaguars in Round 2 of the AFC playoffs didn’t cost him a down in the AFC title game against the Bengals, and he doesn’t expect it to against the Eagles.

“It’s definitely in a better position than it was at this time before the last game,” he said.

He said he’d do everything in his power to make sure it was 100 percent Sunday.

Mahomes was hurt when he was tackled against last month against the Jaguars. Backup Chad Henne took his place, throwing seven passes, before Mahomes eventually returned to the 27-20 win.

Mahomes did not receive a pain-killing shot before the Chiefs’ 23-20 AFC title game win against the Bengals. He was hobbled at times but still competed 29-of-43 passes for 326 yards, two touchdowns and a 105.4 passer rating. He fumbled once.

His five-yard scramble with 17 seconds to play — and subsequent 15-yard late hit — set up the team’s game-winning field goal.

“It didn’t shock us when he made that run at the end,” said Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy, the former Bears head coach. “First of all, we knew with him that something good was going to happen. Once we got the ball back we knew we were going to win. That’s just who he is.”

Elliott ready

Jake Elliott Is acting like he’s been here before — because he has.

The Lyons Township alum has played six seasons and reached the Super Bowl twice.

Five years ago, the Eagles kicker made all three field goals — including a 42-yarder and 46-yarder in the fourth quarter — to clinch a 41-33 win against the Patriots.

That experience is valuable this week, he said.

“Just knowing what to expect throughout the week, so there’s no extra distractions,” he said. “Just making sure you’re focused on the game.”

He allowed himself to enjoy Super Bowl Opening Night, even chatting up PGA Tour star Justin Thomas on the floor of the Footprint Center. Thomas is playing in a Phoenix Open this week.

“It’s all fun right now, but it’s still game week and we want to focus,” said Elliott, who made 20-of-23 field goals this season. “In a way, it’s easy. You know why you’re here.”

This and that

• The circus now known as Super Bowl Opening Night returned Monday after a three-year hiatus prompted by the coronavirus. Players and staff from both teams conducted interviews in front of legitimate media but also men wearing wrestling masks, barrels and mascot costumes. The loudest ovation was for Donna Kelce, whose sons Travis and Jason will face each other Sunday.

• The Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve Monday. He’d been out since Week 11 with a high ankle sprain. The second-year player slots in as the team’s third running back.

To make room, the Chiefs put returner/receiver Mecole Hardman on IR with a pelvic injury. Hardman sat out almost half the season with the problem — he was injured Week 9 — but returned for the AFC title game against the Bengals. He left the game after being tackled following a catch.



