Super Bowl predictions: Chiefs or Eagles?

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs:

RICK MORRISSEY

Chiefs, 30-27

The Eagles have a ferocious defense, and Patrick Mahomes is still dealing with an ankle injury. But I find it impossible to bet against the guy. He’s playing in his third Super Bowl, and he understands that legacies are made in the brightest spotlight. He’s made for this. Season: 12-5.

RICK TELANDER

Chiefs, 28-21

The Eagles defense is outstanding and Jalen Hurts is on the cusp of a possibly great career. But Mahomes already is great, doing things we haven’t seen before. If nobody wakes him up, he’ll do magical things one more time. Season: 11-6.

LAURENCE W. HOLMES

Chiefs, 24-20

On paper, Philly has the better team. Their offensive line and run game is top notch. I hope the Bears find Justin Fields a center as smart & agile as Jason Kelce. The Eagles defense gets after it and has playmakers on every level. But Mahomes is reaching a level where you are foolish to bet against him. So I won’t. Season: 11-6.

PATRICK FINLEY

Eagles, 24-20

The Eagles are favored — so why does picking them seem like a leap of faith? Because their two playoff wins came against Daniel Jones and the 49ers’ fourth-string quarterback? Because they won’t have the best quarterback on the field Sunday? Their defense, though, is killer. Season: 10-7.

JASON LIESER

Chiefs, 30-27

The Eagles have destroyed teams throughout the season, but it’s always going to be hard to bet against the Chiefs when Mahomes is at the top of his game. He was the best player in the NFL this season and he’ll be the best player on the field Sunday.. Season: 9-8.

MARK POTASH

Chiefs, 27-24

On paper, the Eagles rate the edge with a well-balanced team that can rush the passer and protect the quarterback. But unless they harass Mahomes like the Buccaneers did in Super Bowl LV, Mahomes will find a way to win. Season: 11-6.

