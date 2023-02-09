The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Charles Tillman hopes to see ‘more throwing, less running’ from Justin Fields

Former Bears cornerback Charles Tillman likes quarterback Justin Fields — “I think he can do it,” he said — but wants to see more.

By  Patrick Finley
   
PHOENIX — Former Bears cornerback Charles Tillman likes quarterback Justin Fields — “I think he can do it,” he said — but wants to see more.

“I know that he can run,” Tillman told the Sun-Times on at Super Bowl radio row Thursday. “He definitely knows how to run. But I think hopefully the transition from Years 1 and 2 to 2 and 3, you grow a little bit more.

“Hopefully in this next season he’ll do a little bit more throwing, less running. Have more options at receiving, running back, tight end. Use those skill players.”

Former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, wants the same for the quarterback.

“He’s explosive,” he said. “I’d like to see him throw the ball. I’m sure he was handicapped a little bit by protection. The receivers weren’t there. The guy’s explosive, makes a lot of plays in the run game, but I want to see him throw the ball better. With more veterans around him, I think he’ll be better.”

