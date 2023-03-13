The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 13, 2023
Bears agree to sign LB Tremaine Edmunds

Edmunds gives them an immediate force in the center of their defense.

By  Jason Lieser and Patrick Finley
   
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

Edmunds is a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Bears landed their playmaker at outside linebacker.

Monday, general manager Ryan Poles agreed to sign Tremaine Edmunds on a four-year deal worth $50 million guaranteed and $72 million overall, a source confirmed to the Sun-Times.

A two-time Pro Bowl player in his five years with the Bills, Edmunds was picked 16th overall in the 2018 draft — eight spots behind Roquan Smith. At 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, he embodies the stature that head coach Matt Eberflus prefers in his outside linebackers, considered one of the most important positions in his defense.

Edmunds, who doesn’t turn 25 until May, has posted at least 100 tackles in all five of his seasons. He played for defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier; when Frazier coached the Vikings from 2012-13, Alan Williams was his coordinator. Williams is the Bears’ defensive play-caller.

He’s the second linebacker the Bears added to their roster Monday alone. The Bears signed the Eagles’ T.J. Edwards to a three-year deal earlier in the day. Edwards figures to play middle linebacker, with Edmunds outside. Jack Sanborn, who played in the middle last season, could play strong-side linebacker or back up Edwards.

