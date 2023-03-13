Free agency 2023: Bears transaction tracker

The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tracking the Bears’ moves during as they approach the start of the league season on Wednesday afternoon:

By  Patrick FinleyJason Lieser and Mark Potash
   
Chicago Bears long snapper Patrick Scales attends practice at the NFL team’s facility in Lake Forest, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

March 10

5 p.m.: Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers for two first-round picks, two second-round picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore. The move reinforced what Poles said all offseason — that he had faith in quarterback Justin Fields.

4:30 p.m.: The Bears tendered cornerback Josh Blackwell and defensive lineman Andrew Brown, both of whom were exclusive rights free agents.

3 p.m.: Long snapper Patrick Scales agreed to terms to return to the Bears, his agent Tweeted. Scales has played for the Bears since 2015 and appeared in his 100th game last season.

March 8

7:30 p.m.: The Bears agreed to re-sign fullback Khari Blasingame to a two-year contract.

Feb. 21

1 p.m.: The Bears tenured offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen, an exclusive rights free agent.

Feb. 17

8 p.m.: The Bears released defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad after one season. Muhammad, who followed coach Matt Eberflus to Chicago after four years in Indianapolis, had only one sack last season.

