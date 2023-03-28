The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears coach: Justin Fields ‘needs to take that next step — as the rest of us do’

The Bears believe in quarterback Justin Fields, but they also believe he needs to improve on last year’s performance.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears coach: Justin Fields ‘needs to take that next step — as the rest of us do’
Houston Texans v Chicago Bears

Bears coach Matt Eberflus hugs quarterback Justin Fields after beating the Texans in September.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

PHOENIX — The Bears believe in quarterback Justin Fields, but they also believe he needs to improve on last year’s performance.

“He took a step in the right direction,” head coach Matt Eberflus said Tuesday at the NFL’s annual meetings. “Obviously he made some dynamic plays that the whole league was talking about. And he did a really good job with that.

“Just like our whole football team, it’s a young team, and he needs to take that next step — as the rest of us do.”

To that end, Eberflus has already decided to tweak his practice schedule to try to fix an offense that ranked last in the NFL in passing yards last season.  

When OTAs begin in May, the Bears will extend the length of their seven-on-seven drills and pay added attention to two-minute, red-zone and third-down scenarios that require dynamic pass plays.

“We’re going to set it up to work on the passing game — a little bit more emphasis on that during this offseason and then working into training camp,” Eberflus said.

The Bears have been clear with Fields, whose 85.2 passer rating was 28th among quarterbacks who threw at least 100 passes last year, that their aerial attack needs to get better. They believe he’s capable of doing that — this offseason they chose Fields over every college quarterback.

As part of the Bears’ due diligence for the draft, Eberflus helped general manager Ryan Poles and his staff scout Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and others in January and February. He has a knack for it.

“He can kind of see not only what the player is today but what he can become,” general manager Ryan Poles said.

The Bears settled on the most likely outcome — keeping Fields — when Poles traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers earlier this month.

“I think we made a good decision,” Eberflus said with a smile.

The Bears think they’ve upgraded their roster to help him. They traded for receiver DJ Moore — Eberflus joked Fields smiled about that move for a week — and signed running back D’Onta Foreman and tight end Robert Tonyan.

“We’re solidifying the offensive line and we’re getting the skillsets around him that we need to move the ball down the field and score points,” Eberflus said. “And we’re excited about where that’s going.”

That’s a generous description of the offensive line. The Bears signed Titans guard Nate Davis and plan for Davis and Teven Jenkins to flank center Cody Whitehair. The Bears have yet to sign a veteran starter at tackle, though — and don’t figure to. The remaining available free agents at tackle aren’t starter-quality.

“Right now, to improve our team, I think we’ve got to look to the draft,” Poles said.

Were the season to start today, Braxton Jones would play left tackle and Larry Borom would play on the right side. The Bears are open to moving Jones to right tackle if they can upgrade at the left spot.

“That’s all open right now,” Eberflus said. “We have to go through the draft and see what we do there.”

The Bears believe there are seven players worthy of their first pick. Poles said “it’d be awesome” if one of them makes it to their spot at No. 9. Three tackles are expected to be drafted in the top half of the draft: Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. and Georgia’s Broderick Jones. The Bears were at all of their pro days.

The Bears’ pass-blocking needs help, both from linemen and from Fields deciding to throw the ball away.

“A lot of times he got out of it through scrambles and would run the ball,” he said. “But certainly we’ve got to be better on the inside part of the pocket, for sure, and really protect him so he has time.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Packers coach has ‘nothing but love’ for Aaron Rodgers
Halas Intrigue, Episode 278: Live from the NFL annual meetings
Bears’ focus remains on Arlington Heights regardless of mayoral outcome
How the Bears will evaluate the Jalen Carter ‘puzzle’
GM Ryan Poles on RB David Montgomery leaving: ‘Players do have a choice’
GM Ryan Poles thinks Bears ‘can have something special’ with Justin Fields
The Latest
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Bears
Packers coach has ‘nothing but love’ for Aaron Rodgers
Rodgers wants a trade to the Jets, but the two sides have yet to agree on trade compensation.
By Patrick Finley
 
Raspberry-brown butter Financiers are sweet and delicate, composed primarily of ground nuts, egg whites and sugar.
Recipes
French Financiers may be petite, but they deliver big flavor
The tiny pastries are simple, luxurious two-bite pastries.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
Cubs 2022 1st Round Pick Cade Horton throws a baseball at the Cubs Spring Training facility in Mesa, AZ. 08-15-2022.
Cubs
How Cubs have turned pitching depth into expected strength
Take a look at some of the Cubs’ top pitching prospects.
By Maddie Lee
 
Yoan Moncada will test his back at the White Sox’ optional workout Wednesday in Houston.
White Sox
Yoan Moncada feeling ‘better,’ but will test back Wednesday before White Sox opener
Moncada will participate in the team’s optional workout in Houston.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Emmett_Richardson__39.jpg
Crime
‘This shocks the conscience.’ Judge sets $3 million bail for CTA worker accused of viciously beating man for nearly an hour
The man was pronounced dead at the LaSalle Street station after the worker, Emmett Richardson, called 911 and falsely claimed the man had overdosed, prosecutors said.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 