The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Roger Goodell: Bears owe it to their fans to consider Arlington Park stadium

The Bears closed on the 326-acre former Arlington International Racecourse property last month and will decide in the coming months whether to pursue building stadium — in addition to hotels, shops and restaurants — on the property.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Roger Goodell: Bears owe it to their fans to consider Arlington Park stadium
Super Bowl LVII - Host Committee Handoff Press Conference

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the Bears owe it to their fans to consider building a stadium in Arlington Heights.

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

PHOENIX — Exploring building a stadium in Arlington Heights is something the Bears “owe to their fans,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday at the conclusion of the league’s annual meetings.

The Bears closed on the 326-acre former Arlington International Racecourse property last month and will decide in the coming months whether to pursue building stadium — in addition to hotels, shops and restaurants — on the property.

“I think those are things the Bears have to explore,” Goodell said. “How do they continue to see the long-term reputation of their game? A stadium is a big part of that.”

Even if they wouldn’t be, technically, the Chicago Bears.

“They’re not the first team to look at areas outside the city they play in,” Goodell said. “That’s something that’s a natural thing for our clubs to do. They obviously recognize the lease restrictions they’re under. So I think investigating and exploring that is something they owe to the fans and their community.”

The Bears are under a Soldier Field lease through the 2033 season, but can pay to break it.

It means more

Bears GM Ryan Poles said that his decision to add Chicago-area natives via free agency — linebacker T.J. Edwards is from Lake Villa and tight end Robert Tonyan is from McHenry — was by design.

“There’s something to it for me,” Poles said. “I think when you have pride of your local team that you grew up watching, you knew what this club meant to the city, and you saw some good times and some good players. I think you’re a little bit more motivated to perform at a high level and also lead because you’ve seen guys do it at a high level before you.”

This and that

• Although the Bears are one of the teams that could be compelled by the league to appear on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series, chairman George McCaskey continues to have little interest in doing so. He said there were 31 other teams “that have compelling stories to tell.”

• Among new NFL rules that passed Tuesday: allowing players to wear No. 0, kickers to wear 0-49 and 90-99, and the league moving from two preseason cut days to one. The Bears were among the teams to propose the cut day rule, which allows clubs to have larger rosters throughout the preseason. McCaskey said Poles and coach Matt Eberflus “said it was helpful to have that kind of flexibility.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Real work starts now for ‘optimistic’ coach Matt Eberflus and upgraded Bears
Packers coach has ‘nothing but love’ for Aaron Rodgers
Coach Matt Eberflus says QB Justin Fields ‘needs to take that next step — as the rest of us do’
Halas Intrigue, Episode 278: Live from the NFL annual meetings
Bears’ focus remains on Arlington Heights regardless of mayoral outcome
How the Bears will evaluate the Jalen Carter ‘puzzle’
The Latest
merlin_112187746.jpg
Elections
Young people in Chicago aren’t voting. Here’s why
Only 3% of ballots cast on Feb. 28 came from youth voters. So what’s the deal? “It’s obvious to me that young people in that city don’t feel empowered by their governance,” said Della Volpe, author of “Fight: How Gen Z is Channeling Their Fear and Passion to Save America.”
By Lynn Sweet
 
_McClain.png
Michael Madigan
‘How else can we help you?’ Jurors hear and see Madigan’s vast patronage system inside ComEd
The feds’ key witness, former ComEd Vice President Fidel Marquez, spent hours testifying Tuesday about how he and other ComEd executives fielded constant requests to find jobs for people he said were pushed for employment by Madigan, even when evaluations found their qualifications lacking.
By Jon Seidel and Tina Sfondeles
 
An Invest South West sign is displayed at a ribbon- cutting for The Terminal development at 1334 N. Kostner Ave. in West Humboldt Park on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
Editorials
Urbs in toto: Next mayor must keep bringing development to neglected parts of the city
He will have to address the growing notion that investing in long-neglected South and West side neighborhoods comes at the expense of downtown and the North Side.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Chicago mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson, left, and Paul Vallas debate one another Tuesday at WBBM-TV CBS Channel 2’s studio.
Elections
Poll: ‘Striking’ lack of mayoral campaign outreach to Latino, Black voters
A Northwestern University poll on the Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas contest for mayor finds Latino voters are still “up for grabs” while race and a generational divide are also key factors in the election.
By Mariah Rush
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
In-person conversation between Michael McClain and Fidel Marquez | ComEd Exhibit 123-T
Michael McClain speaks in-person with Fidel Marquez: “Don’t put anything in writing.”
By Sun-Times staff
 