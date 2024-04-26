The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 26, 2024

Bears Stadium

Coverage of the Bears’ efforts to build a new home in the Chicago area.

Renderings of the proposed new Bears stadium
Bears Stadium
Bears President Kevin Warren: 'I'm not going to think negatively' about stadium obstacles
The vision laid out by the Bears on Wednesday included detailed renderings of Museum Campus upgrades, including the conversion of Soldier Field to public parkland. But all that work would be paid for by taxpayers, not the team.
By Fran Spielman
 
BEARSSTADIUM-042424-09.jpg
Columnists
Bears, White Sox want stadium deals, so how about a cut of the action?
In exchange for billions of dollars in public money, the public deserves an ownership stake in the franchises.
By David Roeder
 
Renderings of the proposed new Bears stadium
Columnists
Bears have designs on the lakefront, as Mayor Johnson plays the wrong position of cheerleader-in-chief
 
IMG_3129 (1).jpg
Bears Stadium
Caleb Williams a fan of the Bears' proposed dome
 
A rendering of a proposed domed stadium on the lakefront unveiled at Wednesday's news conference.
Bears Stadium
Bears reveal plans for $4.7 billion domed lakefront stadium development: 'This is not an easy project'
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker (center), Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch (left) and Illinois Senate President Don Harmon (right) discuss the budget agreement Wednesday afternoon.&nbsp;
Bears Stadium
No love for new Bears stadium from Illinois' top Democrats
 
Latest Opinion and Commentary
Sports
Chicago stadiums, arenas and real estate make for a playground for the wealthy
We all love sports teams, but regular people don’t own the buildings or the land they frolic upon. We just pay homage to the teams — and to the power-laden who own them.
By Rick Telander
 
Editorials
Bears stadium proposal has us asking: Who's in charge of Chicago's lakefront?
That the Bears can just diesel their way in, Bronko Nagurski-style, and attempt to set a sweeping agenda for the future of one of the world’s most iconic water frontages is more than a bit troubling.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Editorials
Chicago's lakefront is too important to just hand off for a new Bears stadium
Based on what we’ve seen of the Bears plans so far, and given the lakefront’s civic importance, Mayor Johnson should steer the team to consider other locations in Chicago.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Columnists
The Bears and the White Sox with a hand out together? Be very frightened.
The idea of two new stadiums and public funding should be a nonstarter.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Editorials
Lawmakers, get ready for the double-team from White Sox, Bears for stadium money
With a “financing partnership” between the two sports teams now in the works, Chicagoans know more about what they might be up against: Two wealthy sports teams joining forces to get huge taxpayer subsidies.
By CST Editorial Board
 
White Sox
It's time to stop the stadium money train
We citizens shouldn’t fall prey to our teams’ brazen financial requests.
By Rick Telander
 
Letters to the Editor
Let the Bears have Guaranteed Rate Field
There would be bountiful parking that Soldier Field lacks and the neighborhood would remain a sports mecca and home to Chicago’s most popular team.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Letters to the Editor
Why give the Bears another chance to mess up a stadium?
The team complains about Soldier Field, but the organization is to blame for the way it looks and operates and all its foibles. Giving the Bears free rein to arrogate public property turned out to be a multifaceted disaster.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Bears Stadium
Filthy rich teams like the Bears don’t need tax breaks to build a stadium
The Rickettses, owners of the Cubs, ended up using their own money to renovate Wrigley Field and build up the surrounding neighborhood. Why can’t the McCaskeys do the same with their project?
By Rick Morrissey
 
Bears Stadium
To the victor in the Bears’ stadium race go the spoiled
The Bears want what they want, and whichever suburb decides to pony up will get what it has coming.
By Rick Telander
 
Latest Bears Stadium Updates
Bears Stadium
Chicago Bears fans excited about new stadium in city: 'A win-win'
Fans said they liked the new amenities and features in the $4.7 billion stadium proposal unveiled Wednesday, although some worried the south lakefront could become even more congested than it is now.
By Isabel Funk
 
Bears Stadium
Bears eye taxpayers for stadium-related infrastructure costs. The bill? $325 million to start, $1.5 billion overall
Two additional infrastructure phases that would “maximize the site” and bring “additional opportunities for publicly owned amenities” could bring taxpayers’ tab to $1.5 billion over about five years, according to the team.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Bears Stadium
Bears plan to play at Soldier Field throughout construction of new stadium; no transitional venue needed
The final project would turn the current Soldier Field site into a park-like area, but that wouldn’t necessitate playing home games elsewhere during construction.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears Stadium
Bears make big additions to legal team in continued push for new lakefront stadium
The Bears have hired political veteran Andrea Zopp to serve as a senior adviser on their legal team.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Fran Spielman Show
Bears in a hurry to build domed lakefront stadium, but Friends of the Parks says, 'Not so fast'
Gin Kilgore, acting executive director of Friends of the Parks, is not about to go along with what she called Bears President Kevin Warren’s “Buy now. This deal won’t last” sales pitch.
By Fran Spielman
 
Bears Stadium
Bears put lakefront stadium cards on the table with state agency key to funding deal
Frank Bilecki, executive director of the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority, said the Bears are eyeing the same portion of the hotel tax the White Sox hope to use to fund a new stadium in the South Loop.
By Fran Spielman
 
Bears Stadium
Despite $1B cost, mayor open to helping develop area around proposed new Bears stadium on lakefront
Mayor Brandon Johnson did not commit to spending a specific amount of public money to lakefront infrastructure improvements, but vowed that whatever public money is invested, it must be committed to creating more housing and jobs and “a sustainable, clean economy.”
By Fran Spielman
 
City Hall
Ask voters about taxpayer subsidies for Bears, Sox stadiums, former Gov. Quinn says
Proposed referendum on November ballot could face opposition from Mayor Brandon Johnson, but he “should want what the people of Chicago want,” Pat Quinn said.
By Fran Spielman
 
Bears Stadium
Bears president: Lakefront stadium gives team 'best opportunity for success'
It was the latest declaration from the Bears that playing downtown — and not on the 326-acre property it bought in Arlington Heights — is their preferred course of action.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bears Stadium
New Bears lakefront stadium could come with hotel, sports museum — and $1B campus revamp
As the team shifts focus from Arlington Heights to a new stadium south of Soldier Field, its proposals seek major infrastructure upgrades around the Museum Campus.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Former Arlington Park racetrack site in Arlington Heights
Bears Stadium
Arlington Heights proposes tax deal for Bears stadium
The overture comes as the Bears’ focus has shifted from the former Arlington Park racetrack to a domed stadium on Chicago’s lakefront.
By Daily Herald
 
REESE-060317-08.JPG
Bears Stadium
Bears urged to consider Michael Reese hospital site for domed stadium to avoid lakefront legal battle
One day after the Bears offered to spend $2 billion in private money to help build a publicly owned dome near where Soldier Field sits now, Friends of the Parks board member Fred Bates was not appeased by the team’s sketchy promise to create nearly 20% more open space.
By Fran Spielman
 
SOLDIERFIELD-031224-11.jpg
Bears Stadium
Bears would put $2B in private money into publicly owned lakefront stadium under new push
The Bears confirmed they have shifted plans from building a stadium in Arlington Heights to building one at the Museum Campus.
By Fran Spielman
 
SCHROEDER-03XX24-07.JPG
Bears
Gene Schroeder, oldest living Bear, says team needs new stadium, is 'only going to get better'
Schroeder, who played for the Bears from 1951-1957, just turned 95. He played under Pro Football Hall-of-Famer and Bears legend George Halas. “He was like a father to me.”
By Mohammad Samra
 
Aerial view of Soldier Field, Burnham Harbor and the lakefront.
Bears Stadium
Bears should think big on lakefront domed stadium, state lawmaker says
State Rep. Kam Buckner, whose district includes Soldier Field, wants to put public transit in an underutilized busway to make the lakefront more accessible and surround the new stadium with bars, restaurants and a hotel.
By Fran Spielman
 
This rendering, provided by Related Midwest, show's a St. Patrick's Day themed event at the proposed new White Sox stadium along the Chicago River in the South Loop.
White Sox
White Sox, Bears discussing 'financing partnership' for two stadiums, developer says
“Wouldn’t it be unbelievable for our city if you were to see two amazing facilities for these great sports teams built at once?” said Curt Bailey, president of Related Midwest, which oversees the vacant 62-acre site where the White Sox hope to build.
By Fran Spielman
 
One man in a blue pinstriped jacket and orange tie listens in the foreground as a blurry-looking man stands in the background.
Bears
Bears 'disappointed' after Board of Review blocks lower Arlington Heights property tax bill
The Bears’ looming property tax bill of close to $11 million leaves team brass looking elsewhere as they work toward breaking ground on a long-coveted dome.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
An aerial view of the former Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights Wednesday afternoon, June 14, 2023.
Bears
Cook County officials touch down on $124.7M assessment on Bears' proposed stadium site in Arlington Heights
An expected property tax bill around $11 million is well above what team leaders were hoping to pay as they weigh the possibilities of building a dome either in the suburbs or along Chicago’s lakefront.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Roger Goodell talks at a news conference.
Bears Stadium
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell: New Bears stadium would be ‘great opportunity’
Goodell steered clear of picking sides between the sites in Arlington Heights and Chicago, though.
By Jason Lieser
 
A photo of the Arlington Park horse racetrack.
Bears Stadium
Bears and suburban school districts are $100 million apart on value of Arlington Park
The Bears’ legal team argues the property should be assessed as vacant land. The districts value the property at $160 million; the team values the site at $60 million.
By Emmanuel Camarillo and The Daily Herald
 
Bears president Kevin Warren
Bears Stadium
Bears president Kevin Warren touts benefit of downtown stadium
The Bears are still talking to Arlington Heights officials to try to drive down their property tax assessment there. They’ve discussed staying on the lakefront, including building on a parking lot south of Soldier Field.
By Patrick Finley
 
La parcela sur (esquina inferior izquierda) del Soldier Field es uno de los lugares que se están considerando para ubicar un nuevo estadio de los Bears.
Bears Stadium
Could Bears stay on lakefront? Team researching Soldier Field parking lot for new stadium
The Bears’ decision to have a surveyor examine the South Lot of Soldier Field, as a source confirmed Thursday, is the latest instance of the team exploring options for a new stadium outside of Arlington Heights.
By Patrick Finley and Fran Spielman
 
Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren listens during a January news conference at Halas Hall.&nbsp;
Bears Stadium
Bears delay Springfield stadium legislation drive this year
The team’s president says the Bears won’t push for the legislation they argue is key to their plans for a massive development in Arlington Heights.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
JOHNSON_080323_17.JPG
Bears Stadium
Slow down, Chicago Bears? Johnson won’t be rushed into deal to keep team in the city: ‘We’ll get there’
Mayor Johnson has not yet offered an alternative stadium site to the Bears if the team is determined to leave Soldier Field. He says he’s using this time for relationship building.
By Fran Spielman
 
Soldier Field in 2019.
Bears Stadium
Bears president Kevin Warren, Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson meet again
The team and city will need to work together going forward regardless of the stadium issue, and Warren seems intent on maintaining that relationship.
By Jason Lieser
 
Richton Park Mayor Rick Reinbold, pictured in 2014 at the Metra station in the south suburb.
Bears Stadium
Bear down south? Richton Park mayor invites team to consider building south suburban stadium
As the Chicago Bears try to haggle over their property tax assessment on the land they bought in Arlington Heights, Richton Park Mayor Rick Reinbold wants the team to look at his far south suburban village as a potential destination.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin
Bears Stadium
Field of Bears suitors grows to five: Aurora joins rush to lure team with new stadium
With the team’s Arlington Heights proposal in flux, an Aurora spokesman said Bears representatives “responded quickly and positively” to their entreaty, which follows others from Naperville and Waukegan.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Rendering showing inside of Soldier Field if Chicago Bears were to stay.
Bears Stadium
New stadium call gets tougher for Chicago Bears, and Soldier Field is back in the mix
While Naperville and other towns enter the picture, it really comes down to Arlington Heights versus Soldier Field, with one gaining momentum.
By David Roeder
 
A worker sprays water to keep the dust down as the excavator begins to demolish the Arlington Park grandstands on Friday.
Bears Stadium
Bears begin demolishing Arlington International Racecourse grandstand
The Bears are stressing that demolition does not mean the team will necessarily develop the property for a new stadium. They bought the land for $197.3 million with that intent but have since grown dissatisfied with its property tax assessment.
By Patrick Finley
 
An aerial view of Waukegan in June 2022.
Bears Stadium
Waukegan wants to huddle with Bears on new stadium ‘along the shores of Lake Michigan’
As the team mulls a new stadium, Waukegan Mayor Ann Taylor pitched the team on the north suburb’s “opportunities, advantages and history with the Bears organization.”
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
More Stories
Latest Stories
In Blue Island, Chris Campagna's murals aim to soften hard edges, tie together neighborhoods
Bears get all A's for Caleb Williams-Rome Odunze draft
R. Kelly's Chicago conviction upheld by appeals court
New Bears QB Caleb Williams sets draft night sales record for Fanatics
Former Foxtrot workers hold rally, demanding back pay after grocer's sudden closure