Monday, April 17, 2023
Bears receiver D.J. Moore shows his true colors

According to TMZ Sports, Moore purchased some new bling to match the Bears’ team colors.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore and his new bling.

It appears that Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore has decided blue and orange are definitely his colors.

According to TMZ Sports,  Moore recently bought a chain in Bears orange sapphires and white diamonds. To top things off, her also bought a matching Cartier watch.

Al the Jeweler from Labelle Jewelry in Totowa, New Jersey, matched up Moore and his new bling, TMZ Sports said.

“Everybody can reach a new level here now that I’m here,” Moore said of his new Bears teammates when the team introduced him at Halas Hall in March. “We’re just going to elevate the offense and elevate Justin at the same time. I’m here to make everyone around me better, and we just want to try to get some wins.”

Moore was part of the deal that sent the No. 1 overall pick in next week’s NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers.

