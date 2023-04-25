The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Jack Sanborn: I understand why Bears fans are thrilled to see Aaron Rodgers go

Long before he ever wore the wishbone C on his helmet, linebacker Jack Sanborn grew up a Bears fan in Lake Zurich.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers drops back to pass in November.

Rick Osentoski/AP

He watched Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers torture the Bears, and their fan base, for the last 18 of Sanborn's 22 years. He cheered against Rodgers as a child and watched Packers games on television as a standout at Wisconsin.

So, yes, Sanborn understands how Bears fans felt — in a word, thrilled — when the Packers agreed to trade Rodgers to the Jets on Monday.

“I very much do,” he said with a smile Tuesday.

That the trade was no surprise didn’t take away the joy from Bears fans happy to watch Rodgers — who once claimed he owned the Bears — leave the NFC North. He was 25-5 in the NFL’s oldest rivalry.

Rodgers, who said last month he wanted to be dealt to the Jets, got his wish.

“I feel like that’s kind of been on the books now for a while,” Sanborn said. “Everyone was just waiting for the day. He’s obviously a great player. I know from many instances as a fan but also last year as a player. You know, a great player leaving Green Bay, going to New York.”

Sanborn, who on Tuesday was named the Bears’ rookie recipient of the Brian Piccolo Award, was 10 when Rodgers defeated the Bears in the NFC title game at Soldier Field. Sanborn called it one of the first games he remembers — “when [quarterback Jay] Cutler got hurt and ... Rodgers is the quarterback there and then they went on to win the Super Bowl.

“So I very well am aware about the rivalry, and everything that comes with it.”

Rodgers will be replaced by Jordan Love. It won’t be the same, but the rivalry will continue.

“No matter who replaces him — or who doesn’t —  it’s still an NFL-level quarterback is going to come in,” he said. “Their goal is going to be to try to beat us and our goal is going to be to try to beat them. ...

“[Rodgers] is a tremendous talent. We’ll see what he does in New York.”

