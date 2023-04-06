Bears sign former 3rd-round pick DE Rasheem Green

Even as the Bears take chances on players who slipped through the first wave of free agency, they’re intent on staying young.

The team signed defensive end Rasheem Green on Thursday, and he will get a chance to compete for a starting job.

Green, 25, played 16 games for the Texans last season, was in for nearly half their defensive snaps and had 31⁄ 2 sacks — more than any Bears defensive lineman.

The Seahawks drafted him in the third round out of Southern Cal in 2018, and he broke out as a full-time starter in his fourth season. He started 16 games and had a career-high 61⁄ 2 sacks for Seattle in 2021 before leaving in free agency.

Green has played 69 games (29 starts) and has 17 career sacks.

While the Bears have been active in free agency and the trade market, they’ve done little to address their defensive line. Their only additions before Green were defensive end DeMarcus Walker and defensive tackle Andrew Billings.

They also have Trevis Gipson, Dominique Robinson and Andrew Brown returning at defensive end and have floated the idea of moving defensive tackle Justin Jones to end.

