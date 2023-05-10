Bears avoid Germany trip, will face Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium instead

The Bears have been spared an incredible disruption to the upcoming season as the NFL has chosen to send the Dolphins to Germany for their game against the Chiefs in November.

It likely was between the Bears, Lions and Dolphins for the game in Frankfort.

There was no chance of the NFL slotting a divisional opponent or one of the marquee matchups against teams like the Eagles or Bills, and NBC’s Peter King reported this week that the Chiefs exercised their option to block the league from moving their game against the Bears overseas.

One obvious reason the Chiefs would prefer to host the Bears at Arrowhead Stadium: Bears fans are known for strong showings on the road, and the Kansas City area would want the economic boost from their travel.

It will be just the seventh visit by the Bears to Arrowhead and first since 2015, when the Bears won 18-17 in the final seconds on touchdown pass from Jay Cutler to Matt Forte.

The Bears last played internationally in 2019, when the Raiders hosted them in London. They would be an obvious candidate to host an overseas game in 2024 or ’26 as they progress toward leaving Soldier Field for a new stadium in Arlington Heights.

Since the NFL went to a 17-game schedule, teams with nine home games can be assigned to play one abroad. AFC teams have nine home games this season.

Regardless of avoiding the Germany trip, which would have been especially tough that late in the season, the Bears have a strenuous travel schedule. As opposed to last season, when they played all their games in the Central and Eastern time zones and their farthest road trip was to Dallas, they will visit the Chargers, Buccaneers and Saints, among others.

