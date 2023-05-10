The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears avoid Germany trip, will face Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium instead

The Chiefs will host a game in Frankfurt, and the possible opponents were the Bears and Lions. The NFL announced the Dolphins’ selection Wednesday.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and assistant coach Matt Nagy at a preseason game against the Bears last year.

Mahomes will face the Bears for the second time, while Nagy gets his first matchup against them since being fired as head coach.

Getty

The Bears have been spared an incredible disruption to the upcoming season as the NFL has chosen to send the Dolphins to Germany for their game against the Chiefs in November.

It likely was between the Bears, Lions and Dolphins for the game in Frankfort.

There was no chance of the NFL slotting a divisional opponent or one of the marquee matchups against teams like the Eagles or Bills, and NBC’s Peter King reported this week that the Chiefs exercised their option to block the league from moving their game against the Bears overseas.

One obvious reason the Chiefs would prefer to host the Bears at Arrowhead Stadium: Bears fans are known for strong showings on the road, and the Kansas City area would want the economic boost from their travel.

It will be just the seventh visit by the Bears to Arrowhead and first since 2015, when the Bears won 18-17 in the final seconds on touchdown pass from Jay Cutler to Matt Forte.

The Bears last played internationally in 2019, when the Raiders hosted them in London. They would be an obvious candidate to host an overseas game in 2024 or ’26 as they progress toward leaving Soldier Field for a new stadium in Arlington Heights.

Since the NFL went to a 17-game schedule, teams with nine home games can be assigned to play one abroad. AFC teams have nine home games this season.

Regardless of avoiding the Germany trip, which would have been especially tough that late in the season, the Bears have a strenuous travel schedule. As opposed to last season, when they played all their games in the Central and Eastern time zones and their farthest road trip was to Dallas, they will visit the Chargers, Buccaneers and Saints, among others.

