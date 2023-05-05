The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 5, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears’ top draft pick Darnell Wright makes no assumptions heading into rookie minicamp

Wright was the No. 10 overall pick, but said he’s treating practices as though he’s still “trying to make the team.”

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears’ top draft pick Darnell Wright makes no assumptions heading into rookie minicamp
Bears rookie Darnell Wright poses for a photo at Halas Hall.

The Bears drafted Wright No. 10 overall last week.

AP Photos

While Bears rookie offensive tackle Darnell Wright carries enormous expectations after the team drafted him No. 10 overall last week, he has no sense of entitlement as he begins his career.

Wright showed up for rookie minicamp Friday saying his goal is simply “trying to make the team,” and mentioned a conversation with offensive line coach Chris Morgan in which Morgan made it clear that once a player arrives at Halas Hall, he’s no different than anyone else.
Wright said he has spent his first week as a Bear “catching up as much as I can” to the veteran players.

There’s no doubt the Bears intend for Wright to start, but there’s some uncertainty as to where. He said he can play any of the five offensive line positions and spent time at both tackle spots in college. He played right tackle last season at Tennessee after playing left in 2021.

Braxton Jones is the incumbent starter at left tackle, though the Bears have left open the possibility of moving him to right if needed.

Wright said his initial interactions with Jones have been productive.

“He was talking to me [about] if I need any help with studying the plays and whatnot, he’d do what he can to help me,” Wright said. “Just what a teammate would do.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears sign 4 draft picks plus undrafted free agents before rookie minicamp
Bills ready to break ground on new stadium
New York, California attorneys general investigating workplace discrimination at NFL
Bears seek permit to begin demolition of Arlington International Racecourse
NFL highlights economic impact of last season’s game in Germany
Packers, QB Jordan Love agree to one-year contract extension
The Latest
A TurboTax display at a Costco Warehouse. TurboTax’s owner Intuit Inc. was ordered to pay $141 million to low-income consumers who were deceived into paying TurboTax to file their federal returns — despite being eligible for free, federally supported tax services. Now, customers are in line to get checks with repayments.
Consumer Affairs
TurboTax customers, deceived into paying for what should have been free, will get checks soon from $141M settlement
Those affected were low-income consumers eligible for free tax services — but paid TurboTax to file their IRS returns during the 2016, 2017 and 2018 tax years due to “predatory and deceptive marketing.”
By Wyatte Grantham-Price | AP
 
Brooke Shields in New York last month.
Columnists
Talking openly about sex is important for finding support, healing trauma, as I learned from Brooke Shields
I learned about how people dissociate to detach themselves from trauma by watching the “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” documentary on Hulu. It was a revelation.
By Ismael Perez
 
Teresa Parod and her niece Ani Kramer painted this mural in Evanston last fall.
Murals and Mosaics
Evanston fiddler mural really is more about family than music, artist Teresa Parod says
It’s about an artist, Wesley Kramer, her brother, who died in the 1990s. Parod worked with his daughter to re-create one of his prints — “keeping the art going to the next generation.”
By Sun-Times staff
 
The remains of Army Air Corps Lt. Roy Coulson Harms, killed during a bombing raid in Romania in 1943, are carried from the military-escorted flight that brought him home after 80 years for burial in Grafton, Wis., where he was from.
Hero finally home: Army Air Corps pilot killed in WWII makes his final trip back home
The remains of Army Air Corps Lt. Roy Coulson Harms, who was killed during a bombing raid in Romania in 1943, have been returned to family in Grafton, Wis., for burial.
By Michael Sneed
 
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
News
Man seriously injured in West Ridge shooting
He was sitting in the front passenger seat of a car in the 2500 block of West Peterson Avenue when he was shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 