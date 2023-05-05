Bears’ top draft pick Darnell Wright makes no assumptions heading into rookie minicamp

While Bears rookie offensive tackle Darnell Wright carries enormous expectations after the team drafted him No. 10 overall last week, he has no sense of entitlement as he begins his career.

Wright showed up for rookie minicamp Friday saying his goal is simply “trying to make the team,” and mentioned a conversation with offensive line coach Chris Morgan in which Morgan made it clear that once a player arrives at Halas Hall, he’s no different than anyone else.

Wright said he has spent his first week as a Bear “catching up as much as I can” to the veteran players.

There’s no doubt the Bears intend for Wright to start, but there’s some uncertainty as to where. He said he can play any of the five offensive line positions and spent time at both tackle spots in college. He played right tackle last season at Tennessee after playing left in 2021.

Braxton Jones is the incumbent starter at left tackle, though the Bears have left open the possibility of moving him to right if needed.

Wright said his initial interactions with Jones have been productive.

“He was talking to me [about] if I need any help with studying the plays and whatnot, he’d do what he can to help me,” Wright said. “Just what a teammate would do.”

