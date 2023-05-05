Bears notebook: Roschon Johnson can’t wait to hit someone

Bears rookie running back Roschon Johnson loves to use his body as a weapon, punish defenders and run through contact, so Friday’s rookie mini-camp opener with no pads and no contact was not his style.

“I hate it,” the fourth-round pick said.

After two years of playing behind first-round draft pick Bijon Robinson at Texas, Johnson is used to biding his time.

“Down the road when we get pads on, my playing style will definitely show,” said the 6-0, 219-pound Johnson, who nonetheless was able to show off his athleticism on simple hand-offs in Friday’s practice at Halas Hall. “I hate practicing without pads on. I’m a physical guy, so I think I’ll be able to show more than that when the time comes.”

Johnson has a multiple-phase special teams role locked up. But he figures to get an opportunity in training camp to prove he can compete with Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman, Trestan Ebner and Travis Homer for backfield carries as a rookie.

Until then, Johnson will be content learning the playbook, studying film, asking questions and preparing himself for that opportunity.

“Just learning the offense,” he said. “Grasping everything and just taking it one day at a time. Kind of playing without thinking and trying to work up to that point so I can ultimately play fast when the pads do come on.”

Words of wisdom

As he did last season, Bears coach Matt Eberflus had former Bears cornerback Charles “Peanut” Tillman talk to the rookies at the team meeting prior to practice.

“Just his message about being a pro,” Eberflus said when asked why he brought Tillman back, “about being a pro. About what it takes. It’s not gong to be easy. You gotta handle hard better and you’re going to have to go through adversity, but it’s the guys that persevere that make the difference.

“He talks about preparation and the passion and the perseverance that it takes to be a pro. Just outstanding. And it means a lot when it’s coming from him, because he’s a special guy.”

Tillman, a second-round draft pick (35th overall) in 2003, was an 11-year starter for the Bears, with 38 interceptions and nine defensive touchdowns, but is known more for the “Peanut Punch” that led to 44 forced fumbles in his career.

Peanut’s message

With or without his renown for the “Peanut Punch,” Tillman is an effective speaker whose messages generally resonate with players — especially cornerbacks.

“One thing he said is run to criticism. I take that very personal, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson said. “I definitely was enlightened by it because it gave me an opportunity to realize that criticism is there to help. Everybody’s not gonna love you. You’re not put in the world for that. But I’m gonna be the best me that I can and take the criticism and grow as a person and as a man.”

Help for Fields

Wide receiver Tyler Scott, a fourth-round draft pick, is eager to give Justin Fields the deep threat the Bears need.

“A lot of people talk about my speed [4.37 in the 40 at Cincinnati’s pro day] and my deep-threat ability,” Scott said. “I know he likes to throw the ball pretty deep. It’s my job to make his job easier and make him great — as one of my coaches said, put his name in the newspaper.”