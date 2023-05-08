The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 8, 2023
Bears sign TE Stephen Carlson, three others

The Bears signed veteran tight end Stephen Carlson, who started seven games between 2019-20 with the Browns, on Monday.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Cleveland Browns v New York Jets

The Bears signed tight end Stephen Carlson.

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Bears signed veteran tight end Stephen Carlson, who started seven games between 2019-20 with the Browns, on Monday.

The move was part of a series in the wake of the team’s rookie minicamp, which ended Saturday. The Bears waived offensive lineman Nick Amoah, safety Justin Broiles and tight end Damien Caffrey just says after signing them Thursday.

To take their place, the Bears signed defensive lineman D’Anthony Jones, offensive lineman Josh Lugg and defensive back Bralen Trahan. All three participated in the rookie minicamp as tryout players.

Carlson received a veteran tryout as part of the camp. From 2019-20, he caught six passes for 62 yards as a member of the Browns. He was a special teams stalwart, though — in 2020, he played 79 percent of the team’s kicking snaps. Carlson tore his ACL during a preseason game in 2021 and hasn’t appeared in a regular-season contest since.

