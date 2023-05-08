The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 8, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears QB Justin Fields graduates from Ohio State

Justin Fields can add another accomplishment to his resume: graduate.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears QB Justin Fields graduates from Ohio State
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions

Bears quarterback Justin Fields graduated Sunday.

Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Justin Fields can add another accomplishment to his resume: graduate.

The Bears quarterback graduated from Ohio State on Sunday with a degree in consumer and family financial services. Fields left school after his junior season to enter the NFL draft, but OSU said he continued his coursework through the athletic department’s degree completion program.

Fields, a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2020, was one of 191 Buckeyes past and present to graduate Saturday at Ohio Stadium. He donned a pair of sunglasses alongside his cap, gown and a scarlet and gray graduation stole.

Fields had a memorable second season in the NFL. His 178 rushing yards against the Dolphins on Oct. 6 were the most ever by a quarterback during the regular season. His 1,143 rushing yards last season were the second-most by a quarterback, trailing Lamar Jackson’s 1,206 in 2019.

The Bears have been open all offseason about wanting him to become a better passer. Saturday, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Fields was “lightyears ahead of where he was” and “has a ton more to grow going forward.”

NOTE: The Bears signed veteran tight end Stephen Carlson, who started seven games between 2019-20 with the Browns. The Bears waived offensive lineman Nick Amoah, safety Justin Broiles and tight end Damien Caffrey just says after signing them Thursday. To take their place, the Bears signed defensive lineman D’Anthony Jones, offensive lineman Josh Lugg and defensive back Bralen Trahan. All three participated in the weekend’s rookie minicamp as tryout players.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears sign TE Stephen Carlson, three others
1st-and-10: Bears’ tank is no longer empty
As Bears’ rookies arrive, competition increases for 2022 draft pick Velus Jones
If Bears QB Justin Fields now has everything he needs, so does OC Luke Getsy
Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens a litmus test for Bears
All eyes on No. 10 pick Darnell Wright as Bears open rookie minicamp
The Latest
Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivers the 2023 Budget Address during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Monday morning, Oct. 3, 2022.
Politics
WATCH: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to deliver farewell address
Chicago’s outgoing mayor is set to give her farewell address a week before Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson takes over.
By Fran Spielman
 
Visitors look at sharks and other fish swim by at Shedd Aquarium’s Wild Reef exhibit, Monday, December 19, 2022. Researchers have been documenting Parthenogenesis in a female Zebra sharks, Bubbles, at the aquarium.
Entertainment and Culture
Museum Campus to adjust operations for NASCAR Chicago Street Race
The Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium and Adler Planetarium announced their hours of operation for June 28 through July 3.
By Catherine Odom
 
Tiger Woods stands near then-girlfriend Erica Herman last year in Ireland.
Golf
Tiger Woods’ legal battle against former girlfriend escalates
Erica Herman accusing the golf superstar of beginning their sexual relationship when she was his employee and threatening to fire her if she didn’t sign a nondisclosure agreement she now wants voided.
By Terry Spencer | Associated Press
 
merlin_109205982.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Gun assault rates for Chicago kids doubled, suspects taken into custody in fatal shooting of off-duty officer and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
REI store at 905 W Eastman St., Chicago
Business
Workers at Chicago REI store vote to join union
The store at 905 W. Eastman St. becomes the outdoors retailer’s fourth with a unionized staff.
By David Roeder
 