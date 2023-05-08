Bears QB Justin Fields graduates from Ohio State

Justin Fields can add another accomplishment to his resume: graduate.

The Bears quarterback graduated from Ohio State on Sunday with a degree in consumer and family financial services. Fields left school after his junior season to enter the NFL draft, but OSU said he continued his coursework through the athletic department’s degree completion program.

Fields, a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2020, was one of 191 Buckeyes past and present to graduate Saturday at Ohio Stadium. He donned a pair of sunglasses alongside his cap, gown and a scarlet and gray graduation stole.

Fields had a memorable second season in the NFL. His 178 rushing yards against the Dolphins on Oct. 6 were the most ever by a quarterback during the regular season. His 1,143 rushing yards last season were the second-most by a quarterback, trailing Lamar Jackson’s 1,206 in 2019.

The Bears have been open all offseason about wanting him to become a better passer. Saturday, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Fields was “lightyears ahead of where he was” and “has a ton more to grow going forward.”

NOTE: The Bears signed veteran tight end Stephen Carlson, who started seven games between 2019-20 with the Browns. The Bears waived offensive lineman Nick Amoah, safety Justin Broiles and tight end Damien Caffrey just says after signing them Thursday. To take their place, the Bears signed defensive lineman D’Anthony Jones, offensive lineman Josh Lugg and defensive back Bralen Trahan. All three participated in the weekend’s rookie minicamp as tryout players.