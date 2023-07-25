The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Justin Fields makes NFL Network’s Top 100

The Bears’ QB1 is No. 86.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears QB Justin Fields.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields made the NFL’s Top 100.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Bears’ QB1 is No. 86.

Justin Fields was named to NFL Network’s Top 100 on Tuesday afternoon, the day Bears veterans reported to Halas Hall. He is the first Bears player ever picked to the network’s preseason top 100 list.

Former Bears linebacker Roquan Smith was wowed by his NFL-record 178 rushing yards against the Browns, set one week after he was traded.

“Bro different,” Smith said.

Most of the praise in the NFL Network clip showed players in awe of Fields’ rushing ability.

“You gotta protect sideline to sideline, because he’s ready to break at any point,” 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said.

The quarterback knows he needs to improve through the air, though. 

“I don’t feel pressure to pass more or anything like that,” he said Tuesday at Halas Hall. “I think that’s just naturally going to come with everybody getting more comfortable with the offense and the players around me.”

