Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Returning kicks — and punts — crucial to Velus Jones’ future

Just a year removed from being picked in the third round, Velus Jones is fighting to keep his spot in a much-improved Bears receivers’ room.

By  Patrick Finley
   
merlin_108936269.jpg

Chicago Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. fumbles a punt in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in October

Nam Y. Huh, AP Photos

The key might have nothing to do with receiving at all. Head coach Matt Eberflus said after the Bears’ first training camp practice Wednesday that special teams will be important to his future.

The Bears expect him to return both kicks and punts. Last year he mostly did the former.

Jones returned 22 kicks for 607 yards, but he was limited to just five punt returns after making critical mistakes. Two of those five returns resulted in fumbles at the worst possible time: in the fourth quarter of games against the Giants and Commanders that the Bears ultimately lost. Jones lost his punt return job to Dante Pettis, who had 18 returns.

“The first thing that stands out to me is his returns, the punt returns and kick returns — he’s really been consistent with that, much better,” Eberflus said. “He’s really worked his tail off with that.”

Jones’ offensive contributions will be important, but perhaps secondary. After listing his return skills, Eberflus said that “the ability to utilize him as a guy back there with the jet sweeps, the gadget plays and also just being a receiver” also stand out.

But it’s key that special teams will dictate his value to the Bears.

“Anytime you can do that, you can solidify a spot,” Eberflus said. “That’s gonna be a good thing for that player.” 


