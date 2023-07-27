The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Former Bears star Steve McMichael advances in Hall of Fame pursuit

Bears owner Virginia McCaskey is no longer a candidate this year, but former defensive coordinator Clark Shaughnessy remains a semifinalist.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Former Bears star Steve McMichael advances in Hall of Fame pursuit
A photo of Steve McMichael doing a press conference.

McMichael was a key part of the Bears’ championship team and was selected All-Pro twice.

Mark Black

Former Bears defensive tackle Steve McMichael, a star on the team’s 1985 championship season, made the cut for the next step of Hall of Fame consideration Thursday. He is one of 12 players up for three finalist spots when the Seniors Committee narrows the list next month.

McMichael, 65, has been battling ALS for more than two years with ALS in January 2021 — a devastating blow to his former teammates and coaches.

He played 13 seasons for the Bears and made first-team All-Pro in ’85 and ’87, as well as a Pro Bowl selection in ’86 and ’87. He was second-team All-Pro in 1991 and ranks second in franchise history in sacks (92 1/2) and third in tackles (814).

Bears owner Virginia McCaskey was one of 29 coach/contributor candidates on the initial list, but did not make it when that group was reduced to 12 as well.

Former defensive coordinator Clark Shaughnessy, who also coached University of Chicago, is part of the final 12 in the coach/contributor category. The committee will settle on one person from that list.

Shaugnessy was with the Bears from 1951 through ’62, and they were top-10 in fewest points allowed nine times while he was on staff. He retired after coaching the University of Hawaii in 1965 and died at 78 in 1970.

