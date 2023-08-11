Bears claim Lions guard

The Bears claimed Lions guard Logan Stenberg, who started four games for the Lions over the past three seasons, on Friday.

By virtue of finishing the season with the worst record in the NFL, the Bears are first in line for waiver claims. They used theirs to add depth to a position group that has seen both starters struggle with injuries. Right guard Nate Davis has yet to participate in a full, padded practice during training camp. Lucas Patrick, the Bears’ backup center/guard, left “Family Fest” on Sunday and hasn’t practiced since.

Ja’Tyre Carter, a seventh-round pick in 2022, figures to start in place of Davis against the Titans on Saturday.

Stenberg, a 2020 fourth-round pick from Kentucky, played in all but one game for the Lions last year. He mostly appeared on special teams downs.

To make room for him, the Bears waived wide receiver Aron Cruickshank.

