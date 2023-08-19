The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Saints say TE Jimmy Graham had medical episode before arrest

By  Patrick Finley
   
Saints_Football.jpg

Saints tight end Jimmy Graham catches a pass last month.

AP Photos

The Saints said that tight end Jimmy Graham suffered a medical episode — likely a seizure — before being arrested Friday night in Southern California after wandering in traffic.

Graham is attempting a comeback after sitting out last season. He played for the Bears from 2020-21, catching 64 passes for 623 yards and 11 touchdowns in 31 games.

TMZ reported Graham was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest Friday night outside a hotel. The team later claimed the incident was the result of a medical problem.

“New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode last evening, which resulted in him becoming disoriented,” the Saints said in a statement released Saturday. “He was taken into custody by local authorities and transported to a local hospital for evaluation for what [team doctor] John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure and spent the night under medical supervision and testing. Amoss met Graham at the hospital and is overseeing his care at this time. He was released this morning and is with the team as they continue preparations for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.”

Graham is a Saints legend, having made the Pro Bowl in three of his five seasons with the team before being traded to the Seahawks in 2015. He spent two years with the Packers before joining the Bears.

