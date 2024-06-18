The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Bears sign WR DeAndre Carter to compete for punt returner job

Carter averaged 9.7 yards per punt return for the Raiders last year. In 2022, he averaged 11.7 as a member of the Chargers, which ranked second in the NFL.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Chicago Bears v Jacksonville Jaguars

The Bears’ DeAndre Carter fumbles the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on December 27, 2020.

James Gilbert/Getty

The Bears might have found their punt returner Tuesday when they signed veteran receiver DeAndre Carter to a one-year deal.

The well-traveled 31-year-old — he’s played for six different teams in six years, including the Bears for four games in 2020 — has averaged 9.8 yards per return over 132 career punt returns. His 1,294 punt return yards are the second-most over the past six seasons.

Trent Taylor, who averaged 8.2 yards per punt return for the Bears last season, signed with the 49ers in April. The Bears tried first-round pick Rome Odunze at punt returner during mandatory minicamp, but he is likely too valuable to return punts regularly. They also have Dante Pettis and Tyler Scott as options.

Carter has returned 118 kickoffs, too, but the Sacramento State alum figures to be behind Velus Jones on the depth chart entering training camp.

