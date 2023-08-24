The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears TE Cole Kmet ‘normal’ after injury scare in practice

Coach Matt Eberflus gave no information on what happened Wednesday, but said there isn’t any concern going forward.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears TE Cole Kmet ‘normal’ after injury scare in practice
A photo of Bears tight end Cole Kmet during a practice at Halas Hall.

Kmet had 50 catches for 544 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears tight Cole Kmet was back at practice Thursday and is expected to play with the rest of the healthy starters in the final preseason game Saturday against the Bills. Kmet was carted back to the building after getting hurt in practice Wednesday, but it turned out to be a brief scare.

“He’s normal,” coach Matt Eberflus said, though he declined to give any information on what the issue was. “He’s all squared away. He’s fine. There’s nothing wrong there. Cole is as normal as he can be.”

He appeared to be a full participant in practice.

That’s good news for a team that just committed $50 million in a contract extension and expects Kmet to play a central role in the offense this season.

He caught 50 passes for 544 yards and a career-best seven touchdowns last season and was targeted a team-high 69 times.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields will play a ‘selected’ number of snaps Saturday
Bills to play QB Josh Allen, other starters in preseason game vs. Bears on Saturday
Chase Claypool’s strength when healthy? ‘Making contested catches’
As Bears great Steve McMichael nears Hall of Fame, ‘I think he’s feeling joy’
Practice might have to make perfect for Bears’ Justin Fields
Halas Intrigue, Episode 294: Mongo gets in
The Latest
La Municipalidad está intentando asegurarles a los residentes que habrá muchas salvaguardias en caso de que el propietario de los Damen Silos obtenga la aprobación para demoler las estructuras. | Mark Capapas/Archivos Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Municipalidad promete que la demolición de los Damen Silos será diferente que la implosión en La Villita
Decenas de residentes expresaron su preocupación por la destrucción planeada de las enormes estructuras del lado suroeste.
By Brett Chase
 
White Sox catcher Korey Lee.
White Sox
White Sox recall catcher Korey Lee from Charlotte
He was acquired in the trade with the Astros for Kendall Graveman. Lee os expected to make White Sox debut Thursday.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
AR3I7698.jpg
Sports Media
Evanston’s Jake Zivin providing soundtrack to Lionel Messi’s scoring on Apple TV
As the lead play-by-play voice alongside analyst Taylor Twellman on Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass, Zivin figures to call more of Messi’s goals.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields will play a ‘selected’ number of snaps Saturday
He might not be out there long, though — Eberflus said that the injured offensive line in front of Fields will affect their thought process when charting out snaps.
By Patrick Finley
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson replaced nearly the entire school board in July, picking parents, education advocates and educators to oversee the school system. Next month, the West Side’s Austin High School will host the Board of Education meeting.
Education
Chicago’s September Board of Ed meeting to be held on West Side
The changes are meant to provide better access for students and parents with daytime work schedules than the school district’s usual workday meetings at its Loop headquarters.
By Nader Issa
 