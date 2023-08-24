Bears TE Cole Kmet ‘normal’ after injury scare in practice

Bears tight Cole Kmet was back at practice Thursday and is expected to play with the rest of the healthy starters in the final preseason game Saturday against the Bills. Kmet was carted back to the building after getting hurt in practice Wednesday, but it turned out to be a brief scare.

“He’s normal,” coach Matt Eberflus said, though he declined to give any information on what the issue was. “He’s all squared away. He’s fine. There’s nothing wrong there. Cole is as normal as he can be.”

He appeared to be a full participant in practice.

That’s good news for a team that just committed $50 million in a contract extension and expects Kmet to play a central role in the offense this season.

He caught 50 passes for 544 yards and a career-best seven touchdowns last season and was targeted a team-high 69 times.

