Bears: New signing Trent Taylor replaces Velus Jones as punt returner

Punt returns have been an ongoing headache for the Bears, particularly with Velus Jones’ ball security problems. In general manager Ryan Poles’ mind, that’s done once they sign veteran returner and slot receiver Trent Taylor.

Poles said definitively he will be the punt returner.

“Consistency — that’s the biggest thing,” he said. “When the ball gets punted, you can go grab a snack and go to the bathroom and feel confident about it.”

Taylor, 29, averaged 10.3 yards on 33 punt returns for the Bengals last season and had a long of 27. He also returned two kickoffs. They released him Tuesday after two seasons.

Taylor has 89 punt returns in his career and has fumbled on three of them.

The 49ers drafted Taylor in the fifth round in 2017, and he was there for four seasons — all with Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower.

Poles said Jones, a third-round pick last year, will remain the kick returner.

