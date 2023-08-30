The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Bears GM Ryan Poles responds to rumors about WR Darnell Mooney, DE Trevis Gipson

Mooney had been floated as a trade candidate, while Gipson was given permission to seek a trade.

By  Jason Lieser
   
mooney__22_.jpg

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Before taking a question Wednesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles needed to get out in front of rumors he heard recently regarding wide receiver Darnell Mooney and defensive end Trevis Gipson. 

“Trade rumors, [it] kind of cracked me up,” he said. We turned every stone. We investigate everything. Nothing really got serious.

“Never thought about or had any conversations about trading Mooney ... and Trevis Gipson never came in my office and said that he wanted to be traded. So, just want to make that stuff clear.

“In terms of Gipson, love that kid. It was more of a fit thing, scheme fit. His success came in a different scheme. We had a great conversation [Tuesday]. I’m excited to see where he goes and what he does.”

The Bears allowed Gipson to seek a trade, and when none materialized, they waived him Tuesday. He cleared waivers and is free to sign anywhere as a member of the active roster or practice squad.

