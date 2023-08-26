The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

With DE Trevis Gipson listed 4th-string, he and Bears appear to be splitting

Gipson likely will be traded or waived by the roster deadline Tuesday, and ESPN reported the Bears gave him permission to seek a trade.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE With DE Trevis Gipson listed 4th-string, he and Bears appear to be splitting
A photo of Bears defensive end Trevis Gipson reacting to play during a 2021 game.

Gipson has had 10 sacks in three seasons with the Bears.

AP Photos

With defensive end Trevis Gipson at the bottom of the depth chart, it appears he and the Bears are done with each other.

The Bears gave Gipson and his agent permission to seek a trade, ESPN reported, and it looks likely he will be waived by Tuesday when teams are required to cut their rosters to 53 for the regular season. They listed him as fourth-string on their depth chart ahead of their preseason game against the Bills on Saturday.

Former general manager Ryan Pace drafted Gipson, 26, in the fifth round out of Tulsa in 2020, and he turned into a decent value. He had seven sacks in 2021 as a part-time starter, but dropped to three last season despite getting more playing time.

He was thought to be in line for a starting job this season, and that was plausible given the Bears’ shortage at defensive end. However, they signed veteran Yannick Ngakoue a week into training camp and have seen other players like Terrell Lewis and Rasheem Green overtake Gipson. Undrafted rookie D’Anthony Jones also is ahead of Gipson.

Gipson boosted his stock with a strip-sack on Bills quarterback Kyle Allen late in the second quarter Saturday.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears offense inconsistent in Justin Fields’ final preseason action
Review: Madden 24 isn’t a perfect game by any means but getting closer
Bet on it: Backing the Bears is a real gamble
Bears looking for proof of QB Justin Fields’ progress in preseason finale vs. Bills
What we’ll be watching in Bears’ preseason finale vs. Bills
Bears put WR Dante Pettis on injured reserve
The Latest
Civil rights supporters attend the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights.
Nation/World
Thousands converge on National Mall to mark 60th anniversary of the March on Washington
A host of Black civil rights leaders and a multiracial, interfaith coalition of allies will rally attendees on the same spot where as many as 250,000 gathered in 1963 for what is still considered one of the greatest and most consequential racial justice and equality demonstrations in U.S. history.
By Wires
 
Jordan Wicks stands with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred after being selected by Chicago Cubs as the 21st pick in the first round of the 2021 MLB baseball draft.
Cubs
Cubs’ Jordan Wicks to make MLB debut vs. Pirates Saturday
Wicks was the Cubs’ 2021 first round draft pick.
By Maddie Lee
 
Longtime “Price Is Right” host Bob Barker, pictured in 2006, has died at 99.&nbsp;
Obituaries
Bob Barker, TV game show king of ‘Price is Right’ fame, dies at 99: publicist
Barker, also a longtime animal rights activist who retired in 2007, died Saturday morning.
By Frazier Moore | Associated Press TV Writer
 
Maine South’s Brendan Owens (2) reacts after catching an interception against Brother Rice.
High School Football
How the Super 25 fared in Week 1
Results from all the ranked teams.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Lincoln-Way East’s Caden O’Rourke, white jersey, sacks Kenwood’s quarterback NaCari McFarland.
High School Football
New-look Kenwood overwhelmed by Lincoln-Way East’s elite defense
Lincoln-Way East rolled to a 52-12 victory on Saturday at Gately Stadium.
By Michael O’Brien
 