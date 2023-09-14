The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears safety Eddie Jackson reacts to Dan Hampton calling him a ‘clown’

“If Eddie starts on Sunday, that tells me you must not be trying to win,” Hampton said.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears safety Eddie Jackson reacts to Dan Hampton calling him a ‘clown’
Washington Commanders v Chicago Bears

Bears safety Eddie Jackson returned from injury this offseason.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears safety Eddie Jackson said he hadn’t heard what Dan Hampton said, then smiled when it was relayed to him.

“Shout out to Dan Hampton,” he said with a smile Thursday. “I dunno — if that’s his opinion, that’s his opinion.”

On his “Hamp and O’B” postgame show with Ed O’Bradovich on WGN, Hampton — the Pro Football Hall of Famer and outspoken analyst — said that Jackson “is playing like a clown” after “not tackling and blowing coverages in the end zone.”

“If Eddie starts on Sunday, that tells me you must not be trying to win,” Hampton said.

Hampton’s comments didn’t seem to bother Jackson.

“We gotta go out there and we’re gonna play,” Jackson said. “Like I said, just stay over there. You can talk bad, but when things are going good, stay on that side.”

Players being criticized on local radio is nothing new, but it’s not often it comes from a Hall of Famer. Hampton was irate after Sunday’s game, saying on his typically raucous show that the Bears “made a mockery out of (coach Matt) Eberflus’ so-called theory, the H.I.T.S. theory” and calling receiver Chase Claypool a “disgrace.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Luke Getsy on Bears’ offense: ‘We left a lot out there’
Latest Halas Intrigue podcast: Is Bears-Bucs a must-win game?
Fox Sports’ Joe Davis thought Bears’ turnaround was coming — then ‘they got whooped’
Bears predictions: Week 2 at Buccaneers
Bears’ Luke Getsy told Aaron Rodgers he’ll ‘come back better than ever’
Bears delay Springfield stadium legislation drive this year
The Latest
The updated fall 2023 vaccine targets currently circulating strains of the virus and will be available to everyone at no cost, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.
Coronavirus Vaccine News
Updated COVID-19 vaccine expected to be available next week in Chicago
Doses of the vaccine were expected to begin shipping this week and be widely available within five to 12 days at clinics and pharmacies throughout Chicago, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer runs the ball against Kansas.
College Sports
No. 7 Penn State ready for a raucus crowd at Illinois
The Illini are coming off a disappointing loss last week at Kansas. They hope a raucous home crowd can carry them to an upset win.
By Associated Press
 
merlin_115772814.jpg
Bears
Luke Getsy on Bears’ offense: ‘We left a lot out there’
From DJ Moore’s targets to Justin Fields’ progress to the offensive line’s protection issues, the Bears’ offensive coordinator acknowledged substandard play in the Bears’ 38-20 loss to the Packers, but remains resolute that progress is being made.
By Mark Potash
 
police lights
News
City, state libraries shuttered due to bomb threats - evacuations underway: CPD
All city libraries closed after ‘hoax’ bomb threats Thursday; Chicago police said the threats may be affecting libraries state-wide
By Rosemary Sobol
 
At least 26 people were hospitalized Thursday after a tent collapsed in Bedford Park, police said.
Suburban Chicago
At least 26 hospitalized after tent collapses in Bedford Park
Five people were listed in serious condition.
By Sun-Times staff
 