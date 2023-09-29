Bears WR Chase Claypool says team isn’t putting him in best position to succeed

The slow start to the season and his Bears tenure overall hasn’t been what wide receiver Chase Claypool wanted.

After the Bears repeatedly preached patience when it came to Claypool as he caught just 14 passes in seven games last season, the offense is sputtering again and Claypool has four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown in the first three games.

The offense has issues all over the place, and Claypool said Friday it’s requiring some adjustment.

“Sometimes the things around you either elevate you or you have to adapt to allow you to elevate with them,” he said. “So I’ve just been adapting to the new system and my new role in the system and trying to make the most out of it.”

When asked if he feels the Bears are putting him in the best position to showcase his ability, he shook his head and said no.

Claypool was then pressed on whether his situation with the Bears isn’t ideal.

“No, I wouldn’t say that,” he replied. “Every situation has the ability to be ideal. I think we’re just working towards that. I’m not gonna say that. I wouldn’t say that it’s not an ideal place for me. Obviously, there’s other places. You can say, ‘Oh, I want to be on the best offense with the highest passing yards,’ but that doesn’t happen in football. You just have to make do with what you’ve got.”

When asked what the Bears should do to facilitate him thriving, Claypool said, “I’ll let them decide that. I’m not gonna give any pointers. That’s their job to decide, and I’ll just do what they tell me to do.”

