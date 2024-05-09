Bears sign 9 undrafted free agents

The Bears signed nine undrafted free agents Thursday in advance of the start of rookie minicamp practices Friday.

They are:

Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed

Howard running back Ian Wheeler

Troy defensive back Reddy Stewart

UCLA linebacker Carl Jones

James Madison defensive end Jamree Kromah

British Columbia tackle Theo Benedet

Illinois defensive tackle Keith Randolph Jr.

Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Peter LeBlanc

Kentucky tight end Brendan Bates

In order to have enough players to run two camp practices this week, the Bears will also bring in 24 rookies for tryouts. Among them are Eastern Illinois defensive back Russell Dandy, Wisconsin defensive back Travian Blaylock and Arizona State defensive tackle DeShaun Mallory, who is a Bolingbrook native.

Veterans who will be trying out include defensive back Parry Nickerson, tight end Tommy Sweeney and receiver Freddie Swain.

Quarterback Caleb WIlliams, the No. 1 overall pick, and receiver Rome Odunze, who was chosen ninth, highlight the draft picks in attendance at Halas Hall this week.