Packers’ top 2 WRs miss Wednesday’s practice with injuries

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Jordan Love might be without two of his best receivers when the Packers play the rival Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Christian Watson, who is the Packers’ leading returning pass-catcher from 2022, did not practice Wednesday — the Packers said they will specify his injury when they release their injury report later this afternoon. Fellow receiver Romeo Doubs, who is second among returning Packers in receiving yards, did not practice because of an ongoing hamstring injury.

It’s bad timing, with a rivalry game awaiting them.

“The one thing about this league is, ‘Nobody cares,’” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, who is 8-0 against the Bears. “You have to find a way to get it done.”

Watson came on strong toward the end of his rookie season last year. After averaging 14.7 receiving yards over his first six games in 2022, he averaged 65.4 in his final eight. Watson had seven catches for 48 yards and a touchdown in the Dec. 4 rivalry game — and one 46-yard touchdown run.

“It was a good draft pick for them,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Monday of Watson. “He’s obviously very talented. He’s got that speed. He’s got a lot of good things that he does. He’s powerful, he’s big, big catch radius. So I think he’s a talent for sure. I’m very impressed with him.”

LaFleur didn’t want to look too far ahead when asked about his receivers’ availability.

“We’ll give them the whole week and we’ll see where they’re at,” LaFleur said.

