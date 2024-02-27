The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears GM Ryan Poles: ‘No concerns at all’ about Caleb Williams’ interest in Bears

Poles hasn’t seen any basis for the speculation that Williams is resistant to playing for the Bears.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Bears GM Ryan Poles: 'No concerns at all' about Caleb Williams' interest in Bears
Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy at USC in 2022.

Mark J. Terrill/AP

INDIANAPOLIS — There has long been speculation that USC quarterback Caleb Williams, the top prospect in the draft, doesn’t want to play for the Bears. Williams and his representatives haven’t said anything publicly indicating that, though, and Bears general manager Ryan Poles doesn’t believe there’s any merit to those rumors.

“No, no, no concerns about that at all,” he said Tuesday. “I would love to know why, if that was the case. As a young quarterback, and I’ve been around it, the infrastructure is important, and we’ve made really good progress in terms of having really good infrastructure for whoever were to come in — or if Justin [Fields] were to stay here as well.”

The Bears have the Nos. 1 and 9 picks in the draft, as well as Fields, who will be entering his fourth season and should be somewhat in demand. Poles said teams have constantly been inquiring about his interest in trading the top pick and Fields.

