Bears hope to sign Jaylon Johnson to contract extension in next week

INDIANAPOLIS — The Bears have made what they consider a strong offer to Jaylon Johnson with hopes of signing the cornerback to a contract extension before the deadline to give him the franchise tag in one week.

“Cash flows are strong, guarantees are strong,” general manager Ryan Poles said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “The term is strong for him — with his age, there’s a really good opportunity for him to back to the market again, continue to earn money and play well. And hopefully that’s with the Bears for a long period of time.”

The Bears have until March 5 to give Johnson the franchise tag, which is a one-year, $19.8 million contract that binds him to the team for 2024. Even if the team tags Johnson, they can continue to negotiate an extension until mid-July.

Poles, though, said he’d rather get a deal done now.

“I’d like to avoid the franchise tag for him,” he said. “I think there’s really good space for us to find the middle ground. You always have the tag to use, but I’d really like to get something done long-term.”