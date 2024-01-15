Potential Bears draft pick QB Caleb Williams declares for 2024 NFL Draft

The Bears already had all the drama they needed going into this offseason, then they got a little more as the consensus top college prospect toyed with them by waiting until the last possible moment to enter the draft.

The spike in suspense quieted as USC quarterback Caleb Williams officially declared for the draft Monday, clearing the way for the Bears to pick him if they want to move on from incumbent Justin Fields. They have the No. 1 pick for the second year in a row, and general manager Ryan Poles said he was “very wide open” to taking a quarterback.

Williams already is well into the process of being debated and nitpicked, but he won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and in three seasons of college football threw for 272.5 yards per game, completed 66.9% of his passes and had 93 touchdown passes against 14 interceptions.

His future is unpredictable, but the Bears have never had the chance to draft a quarterback with his credentials. As a prospect, he is considered to be one of the best of the past decade.

And that puts the Bears in a difficult, yet advantageous, situation.

This offseason presents a rare scenario, especially for them. After years of desperation forcing them into questionable moves — remember when they tried to solve the Mitch Trubisky problem by trading for Nick Foles? — they finally have a good team in hand and are deliberating on decisions that could propel it to greatness.

They’ve seldom had more leverage. Or more at stake.

While the Bears certainly are trending positively after jumping from three wins to seven, that progress is meaningless unless they take the next step toward becoming an actual contender.

Poles declared his intent to “take the [NFC] North and never give it back” when the Bears hired him, but they have yet to climb out of last place. Even if they make every right move in their own rebuild, they still have to outdo competing rebuilds by the Lions, Packers and Vikings. The Lions and Packers both won playoff games over the weekend.

In sifting through their disappointment, the Bears chose to keep coach Matt Eberflus and fire offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Poles said he expects to take the quarterback decision “all the way to April” and that he has more than four quarterbacks with a first-round grade.

The Bears have to evaluate whether Williams is their guy, or perhaps North Carolina’s Drake Maye or LSU’s Jayden Daniels or even someone else, and weigh each prospect’s potential against the modest growth they’ve seen from Fields.

The new offensive coordinator theoretically would be integral in making that call. With the draft just a little over three months away and major scouting events coming up soon like the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, the Bears need to zero in on a hire.

They have interviewed Seahawks coordinator Shane Waldron and quarterbacks coach Greg Olson, 49ers co-coordinator Klint Kubiak and University of Kentucky coordinator Liam Coen. There’s a clear leaning toward the Mike Shanahan coaching tree, which has produced 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Rams coach Sean McVay, Packers coach Matt LaFleur and others.

It’d be logical for them to talk to former Colts and Panthers head coach Frank Reich and former Chiefs and Commanders coordinator Eric Bieniemy as well.

The new coordinator could be walking into one of two very different situations.

He would take over an offense that finished second in rushing and 27th in passing on its way to landing 18th in points and possibly inherit Fields, who was in the bottom half of NFL starters in most categories last season.

Or he could help select and develop the Bears’ next franchise quarterback.

