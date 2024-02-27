Bears GM Ryan Poles sees ‘pieces that are similar’ between Caleb Williams, Patrick Mahomes

INDIANAPOLIS — With the No. 1 overall draft pick in hand for the second year in a row, Bears general manager Ryan Poles once again said he needs to be “blown away” by a prospect to take a quarterback and move on from Justin Fields.

He sounded Tuesday like he’s getting to that point with USC star Caleb Williams.

Poles has never met Williams — the Bears have a meeting scheduled with him Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine — but has done exhaustive analysis of his play and has a hefty file of notes. What do they say? That he has “a really good feel for the game,” plays the position like an “artist” and has “pieces that are similar” to what Poles and the Chiefs saw in two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes when they evaluated him seven years ago.

“We've gone through pretty much his whole career, broken down different situations — he's talented,” Poles told the Sun-Times. “There's no other way to talk about it. Big arm, can throw it from different angles... Pocket presence is really good.

“There's some areas to clean up and mature in terms of how trying to do too much can cause you to hold the ball... [but] at the same time, there's a guy who's not afraid to make big plays. You can see him understand his entire team and what he had to do to win games. There's a lot to like in terms of talent. I'm really looking forward to meeting the person.”

Everything points toward a reset at quarterback for the Bears, and Williams is on his own level. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and threw 72 touchdown passes and just 10 interceptions over the last two seasons.

LSU’s Jayden Daniels wrested the Heisman from Williams last season and has compelling upside, but there’s less certainty with him than Williams. North Carolina’s Drake Maye was projected to be the No. 2 quarterback in the class most of last season, but not everyone is convinced. There are other intriguing options — Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. — but it’s hard to imagine any team bypassing Williams at No. 1.

Poles doesn’t seem to have seen much that gives him hesitation on Williams. He saw a quarterback who sometimes held the ball too long and had fumbling trouble — both issues for Fields as well — but the other necessary elements are there.

The biggest common trait he saw in Williams and Mahomes was Williams’ ability to throw from a variety of arm angles, which is something Mahomes does better than perhaps any quarterback in NFL history.

“Not a lot of guys can do that,” Poles said.

He credited co-director of player personnel Jeff King for creating the Bears’ internal categories of “artists” and “surgeons,” and Williams and Mahomes would fall in the former. He mentioned retired stars Peyton Manning and Tom Brady as surgeons because they were traditional pocket passers with textbook mechanics, as opposed to an artist “that’s really creative [and] doesn’t draw within the lines.”

Both work. So which category does Poles prefer?

“Winners,” he said.