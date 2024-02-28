The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Bears Sports

Top QB Caleb Williams ‘excited’ to play for Bears, looking for ‘healthy situation’

Williams ended speculation that he would try to force his way to another team as he is set to meet with the Bears on Wednesday.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Top QB Caleb Williams 'excited' to play for Bears, looking for 'healthy situation'
USC quarterback Caleb Williams looking on before the Trojans’ game against UCLA on Nov. 18.

Williams has been projected as the top pick in the upcoming draft for the last two years.

Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS — Top quarterback prospect Caleb Williams shot down speculation that he was averse to playing for the Bears and he had no intention of maneuvering to force his way to a different team.

Instead, he said he was eager to meet with them Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine and would embrace being drafted by them.

Williams did an interview with ESPN that was published Wednesday, and it was the first time he spoke publicly since declaring for the draft. After two exceptional seasons at USC, including winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022, he has long been the consensus No. 1 pick in the draft.

The Bears hold the top pick, and it appears they plan to draft him and trade quarterback Justin Fields.

"If I get drafted by the Bears, I'll be excited," Williams told ESPN. "If they trade the pick, and I get drafted by someone else, I'm just as excited. Speaking about Chicago, they have a talented team, a talented offense and defense. For anyone to be in that situation, I think they'd be excited."

Williams is scheduled to talk to the media in Indianapolis on Friday, but will not work out at the combine.

