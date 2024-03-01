The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 1, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

USC QB Caleb Williams uses pre-draft leverage to buck tradition

Before he explained what he could do in the pros, Williams explained what he wouldn’t do in the draft process.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE USC QB Caleb Williams uses pre-draft leverage to buck tradition

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) ORG XMIT: INMC512

Michael Conroy, AP Photos

INDIANAPOLIS — Before he explained what he could do in the pros, Caleb Williams explained what he wouldn’t do in the draft process.

The first question fired at Williams during a rare interview Friday came from the back of the horde gathered around his podium at the NFL Scouting Combine. A reporter, screaming, asked why he didn't want to be compared to his peers in medical evaluations, drills and other measurements.

“Caleb, are you afraid to compete?” the reporter asked.

Williams said he and his support team had simply made a decision. The USC quarterback continued to act like a player with well-deserved leverage when he became the first player to decline medical evaluations at the NFL Scouting Combine. It was the latest unique move by Williams, whose decisions as the clear-cut No. 1 pick have bucked tradition.

Williams doesn’t have an agent, instead relying on an inner circle led by his father Carl. His salary as the top pick is set, so he believes he doesn’t need one.

Williams won’t throw at the Combine on Saturday either, which is part of a recent trend among the top prospects. North Carolina’s Drake Maye and LSU’s Jayden Daniels, who are both expected to be drafted in the top three spots, won’t throw either.

He’ll save his workout for his pro day at USC at March 20.

“I played around 30-something games …” Williams said. “Go ahead and watch real live ball of me and see how I am as a competitor.”

He explained his medical decision, too, saying that he’d participate in examinations given by the teams he’ll visit leading up to the draft. Williams didn’t know how many teams he’d travel to see, but the Bears will be among them.

“Not 32 teams can draft me — there is only one of me,” he said. “So the teams that I go to for my visit those teams will have the medical — and that’s it.”

None of the above are particularly concerning. But it’s clear that the college game’s first Name, Image and Likeness star is positioning himself as an iconoclast in the NFL’s ever-expanding draft industrial complex.

The Bears to need to ask himself whether they’re comfortable with that — and if his play on the field makes him worth it. Signs point toward yes — in three combined seasons at Oklahoma and USC, he threw for 10,082 yards, 93 touchdowns and four 14 interceptions. Additionally, he ran for 966 yards and 27 scores.

There were standard questions Friday: about Williams’ height, which he estimates between 6-1 and 6-2 (“I’m around Aaron Rodgers’ size — and maybe weight too”) and how he handled a 7-5 record at USC last season (“The cool thing about my experiences that all three years have been a bit different”).

Other questions get weird. Williams has been criticized in some circles for painting his nails for games and for crying in the arms of his family after a loss to Washington. Asked about the latter Friday, Williams didn’t apologize for caring.

“There are not many people in the world that get to experience what I experience every game day, every practice day,” he said. “So it kind of goes back to that for me — it’s something that I only get to experience. It’s something that I really care about — which is not only winning the game but doing it with my teammates. Every time we lose, I feel like I let my teammates down.”

He did not conduct interviews after his last USC game, which was a loss to rival UCLA, or during the team’s lead up to the Holiday Bowl, which he watched from the sideline. He waited until the deadline to apply for the draft and then released a statement.

Williams gave an interview to ESPN earlier this week specifically to say he’d be willing to play for the Bears, his hometown Commanders or anyone else who drafted him. He smiled when talking about the Commanders on Friday, saying “it would be really cool to be back there and experience” playing near his home, but praised Chicago, too.

“Y’all rarely see me speak, ever,” he said. “As you all know, I don’t really go out and speak much but this was important to me that I wanted to put something out before I came [to Indianapolis], especially with all the noise and things like that that have been brewing.”

Some thought he pushed back on rumors he’d rather not go to Chicago a month ago, when he posted an Instagram photo of himself as a child wearing a T-shirt with a cartoon bear on it.

Not the case, he claimed.

“It was not intentional,” he said. “I didn’t t see the bear on the front. But it was kind of funny when I saw the reports on that.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
USC star Caleb Williams asks Bears, ‘Do you want to win?’ as they consider drafting him No. 1
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy: ‘Dream’ to play at Soldier Field — with Bears or otherwise
QB Drake Maye: I’m a Mitch Trubisky fan, but we’re ‘different players and different people’
USC QB Caleb Williams out to ‘rewrite history’ if Bears draft him
Bears’ rebuild hinges on getting QB right as competitors try to do the same
Could Bears replace Eddie Jackson at safety with Miami prospect?
The Latest
Iowa Minnesota Basketball
College Sports
Caitlin Clark ready to enjoy her final college season after entering the WNBA Draft
Clark had an additional year of eligibility that the NCAA granted to all players who played during the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020-21 season.
By Associated Press
 
MLB Uniforms Baseball
MLB
Fanatics founder says company doesn’t deserve blame for new MLB uniforms
“We’re purely doing exactly as we’ve been told, and we’ve been told we’re doing everything exactly right,” company founder Michael Rubin said.
By Associated Press
 
Dansby Swanson’s attention to detail has come through in anecdote after anecdote at Cubs training camp.&nbsp;
Cubs
Cubs players give input on controversial new uniforms as Nike representatives visit spring training camps
Nike gathered feedback from players with endorsement deals, but also team leaders and clubhouse staff.
By Maddie Lee
 
Marist's Tj Tate (2) moves the ball against Bloom's Amare Pryor (3).
High School Basketball
Friday’s IHSA sectional final high school basketball scores
All the results from the boys basketball sectional finals across the state.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Residents early vote for the June 28 primary Monday morning at Warren Park in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side. Monday was the first day of in-person early voting in Chicago’s 50 wards.
Elections
Early voting for March 19 primary expands Monday across Chicago, Cook County
Chicago residents can vote early at any site in the city regardless of their address, through March 18.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 