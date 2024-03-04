The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 4, 2024
Bears Sports

Bears trade 2024 5th-round draft pick for Bills OL Ryan Bates

GM Ryan Poles originally tried to acquire Bates as an unrestricted free agent two years ago, but the Bills matched the Bears’ offer sheet.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Ryan Bates (71) played all 17 games for the Bills last season, including four starts.

Bates (71) has experience at guard and center.

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP

The Bears finally landed their guy.

They agreed Monday to trade a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Bills for guard/center Ryan Bates. He could be their starting center with Teven Jenkins established at left guard and Nate Davis at right guard.

The deal is contingent upon Bates passing a physical and won’t be made official until the new league year begins March 13.

Bates was one of the first players general manager Ryan Poles targeted as a free agent when he took the job in 2022. He was a restricted free agent, though, and the Bills matched the Bears’ offer sheet to keep him on a four-year, $17 million deal.

Bates, 27, played all 17 games as a reserve for the Bills last season. In his five seasons with them, he played 73 games and got 19 starts.

The Bears are now down to five picks in the upcoming draft: Nos. 1 and 9 in the first round, a third-rounder (No. 75 overall) and two fourth-rounders.

