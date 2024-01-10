Bears coach Matt Eberflus expected to return in 2024

Bears coach Matt Eberflus is expected to return for the 2024 season, a source confirmed Wednesday.

The Bears’ meetings to plan the direction of the franchise at the start of a meaningful offseason produced that verdict just days after he finished his second season 7-10. There will be changes, though: the Bears are firing most of their offensive staff, including coordinator Luke Getsy.

Eberflus, who had never been a head coach at any level when general manager Ryan Poles chose him in January 2022, has gone 10-24 in two seasons. His .294 winning percentage is third-worst in franchise history, behind Abe Gibron (.274) and John Fox (.292).

The Bears finished the season far better than they started it, though; going 0-4 and then 7-6. Eberflus’ defense was a major reason why — from Week 7 on, the Bears gave up the third-fewest points in the NFL as well as the fewest rushing yards and the fourth-lowest passer rating.

In the last week, Bears bosses praised the vibes at Halas Hall but stopped short of making assurances about Eberflus’ future. President/CEO Kevin Warren said on Friday that he was “very pleased with the energy of our team … not only on game day — it’s around the practices, around Halas Hall.” In an interview that aired Sunday during the team’s official pregame show, general manager Ryan Poles called Eberflus “steady at the wheel” and someone who “got better with the pressure, — and so did our football team”

Eberflus going 3-14 in 2022 was a product of Poles’ total rebuild. He traded Khalil Mack in the offseason — and then Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn during the year— and carried the most dead cap space in the NFL with the goal of resetting the Bears’ roster and financial situation. With that accomplished, the Bears expected to be competitive in 2023 — but got off to an awful start.

The rival Packers pounded the Bears in the season opener, 38-20. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams didn’t travel with the team to Tampa Bay for Week 2 because of what the team called personal reasons. Trailing by three, Bears quarterback Justin Fields threw an interception while standing in his own end with about two minutes to play that was returned for a four-yard touchdown by Shaq Barrett.

Three days before their next game, Williams resigned; sources later confirmed the move was conduct-related. Four weeks later, running backs coach David Walker was fired by the Bears after being previously warned about his own conduct.

The Bears lost by 31 in Kansas City in Week 3. The next week, they lost by three at home to the Broncos, who’d given up 70 points to the Dolphins the week before.

A Thursday night win against the Commanders in Week 5 ended the Bears’ skid. The next week, though, Fields dislocated his thumb; he’d miss his next four starts. The Bears went 2-2 with undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent at quarterback. Fields’ return, coupled with Poles’ trade for Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat, sparked the Bears to play their best football of the season.

They won four of six games entering Sunday’s game against the rival Packers. From Week 13-17, the Bears trailed for only 32 seconds — the last 32 seconds of their comeback loss to the Browns. That streak was snapped in the second quarter of the Bears’ 17-9 loss to their rivals.