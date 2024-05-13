Bears sign 6, including receiver — and Caleb Williams pal — John Jackson III

The Bears signed six players who tried out for the team during rookie minicamp over the weekend.

Four are rookies, including receiver John Jackson III, who is one of quarterback Caleb Williams’ best friends. Williams had only 40 catches for 309 yards in a five-year college career that included four seasons at USC and one at Nevada. His father and grandfather both played and coached the Trojans, respectively.

“I’m excited for him and this opportunity,” Williams said Friday of Jackson. “We’ve been working hard trying to dig into the playbook and things like that because he’s in a situation where he’s coming in here trying out. Just getting in here working hard, getting after it.”

Former Arkansas State cornerback Leon Jones, former Michigan State/Arizona State defensive tackle DeShaun Mallory (Bolingbrook High School) and former Notre Dame/Idaho/Georgia Tech linebacker Paul Moala are the other three rookies who made the 90-man roster.

Veteran receiver Freddie Swain, who has 42 career catches for 576 yards, and tight end Tommy Sweeney, who has 18 for 165, also were added to the roster.

The Bears will begin organized team activities next week before breaking for the summer in June. Training camp is expected to start around July 20.