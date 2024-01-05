The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 5, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears coach Matt Eberflus feels good about his job, ‘welcomes’ end-of-season evaluation from bosses

Eberflus has been gaining momentum to come back for a third season as Bears coach.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears coach Matt Eberflus feels good about his job, ‘welcomes’ end-of-season evaluation from bosses
A photo of Matt Eberflus coaching in a game.

Eberflus is 10-23 as head coach of the Bears.

Getty

Bears coach Matt Eberflus has dodged questions about his job security the last few weeks and Friday again declined to say whether he has clarity on his future with the team, but he is confident in how his work will hold up to scrutiny in end-of-season meetings with team president Kevin Warren and general manager Ryan Poles.

“I feel really good about where this team is,” Eberflus said when asked if he deserves to return. “This team is on the rise. I feel really good about the second half of the season, where the whole football team is going right now. I love the camaraderie and the relationships we’ve built. You could certainly see the progress, so yeah, I feel good about it.”

When pressed on whether he expects to be retained, he said, “Expect is a word of expectation that [looks] into the future, right? We’re gonna have those meetings. I welcome those meetings during the course of the next few days after the game. Right now we’re focused on this game.”

The Bears are 10-23 under Eberflus going into their season finale at the Packers on Sunday. They went 3-14 with a stripped-down roster in his first season and started 2-7 this season before rallying to win five of their last seven games.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Darnell Mooney out, Jaylon Johnson doubtful vs. Packers
Kevin Warren ‘very pleased’ with Bears’ energy, avoids talk of future
Polling Place: Who wins on Sunday, the Bears or the Packers? Here’s how you voted
DJ Moore is a good start, but Bears must make wide receivers a priority this offseason
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson appreciates Pro Bowl, eyes all-pro
‘Indescribable’: Montez Sweat fueling Bears’ defensive surge
The Latest
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears
Darnell Mooney out, Jaylon Johnson doubtful vs. Packers
Mooney will miss his second consecutive game because of a concussion he suffered against the Cardinals. He finished his disappointing 2023 season with 31 receptions for 414 yards and one touchdown.
By Mark Potash
 
Saima Kamran, a pharmacist at Armitage Pharmacy, prepares to vaccinates Adam Traore with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on February 17, 2020.
Coronavirus
Chicago’s COVID-19 risk level rises for first time in a year as hospitalizations soar
An average of 34 city residents are hospitalized with the virus daily, and COVID-19-related hospitalizations are up nearly 14% over the last week, according to city data.
By Violet Miller
 
Actor Christian Oliver (pictured in 2014) and his two young daughters died in a plane crash on Thursday.
Actor Christian Oliver, his 2 daughters killed in plane crash in the Caribbean
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash, according to police.
By Associated Press
 
In this file photo, Robert Bevis, owner of Law Weapons and Supply in Naperville, holding an AR15 rifle.
Politics
Most owners of assault-style weapons in Illinois appear not to have registered them as required by law
There are minimal consequences for failing to register, and whether the law is even enforced depends heavily on where you live and how authorities discover an unregistered gun.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Zach LaVine passes the ball while being guarded by a Miami Heat player.
Bulls
Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic to return against the Charlotte Hornets
After extended absences, LaVine and Vucevic will return to the lineup against the Charlotte Hornets.
By Kyle Williams
 