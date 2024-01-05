Bears coach Matt Eberflus feels good about his job, ‘welcomes’ end-of-season evaluation from bosses

Bears coach Matt Eberflus has dodged questions about his job security the last few weeks and Friday again declined to say whether he has clarity on his future with the team, but he is confident in how his work will hold up to scrutiny in end-of-season meetings with team president Kevin Warren and general manager Ryan Poles.

“I feel really good about where this team is,” Eberflus said when asked if he deserves to return. “This team is on the rise. I feel really good about the second half of the season, where the whole football team is going right now. I love the camaraderie and the relationships we’ve built. You could certainly see the progress, so yeah, I feel good about it.”

When pressed on whether he expects to be retained, he said, “Expect is a word of expectation that [looks] into the future, right? We’re gonna have those meetings. I welcome those meetings during the course of the next few days after the game. Right now we’re focused on this game.”

The Bears are 10-23 under Eberflus going into their season finale at the Packers on Sunday. They went 3-14 with a stripped-down roster in his first season and started 2-7 this season before rallying to win five of their last seven games.

