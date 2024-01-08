The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 8, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Cody Whitehair plans to play in 2024 — whether for Bears or not

The Bears’ longest-tenured player made a point of looking around Lambeau Field before kickoff Sunday. He knew the game could be his last with the Bears.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Cody Whitehair plans to play in 2024 — whether for Bears or not
Miami Dolphins v Chicago Bears

Bears guard Cody Whitehair walks off the field in November.

Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Cody Whitehair, the Bears’ longest-tenured player, made a point of looking around Lambeau Field before kickoff Sunday. He knew the game could be his last with the Bears.

Whitehair, who was demoted to a backup role after 11 starts this season, wound up playing 35 snaps in place of injured right guard Nate Davis against the Packers.

“As a starter here for seven years, it was tough,” he said after the game. “Made the best of it. Gonna continue to play, for sure.”

It probably won’t be with the Bears, who figure to cut him and spend $4.1 million in dead cap space — rather than $10.1 million in salary — next year. Even so, Whitehair, who turns 32 in July, said he’d be open to staying.

“This is a great place — a lot of great people,” he said. “You never know. We’ll have to see where it goes.”

