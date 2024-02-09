Bears in play for newly announced NFL game in Madrid in 2025

LAS VEGAS — The NFL announced it will play a regular-season game in Madrid in 2025 and indicated a preference to have the Bears or Dolphins play.

The league assigned marketing rights to eight countries, and the Bears and Dolphins are the only two that have them in Spain. The Bears also have rights in the United Kingdom and will play a home game there next season.

In 2025, however, the Bears and other NFC teams will have only eight home games, so the league would have AFC teams designated as home teams for any international games.

“Certainly the teams who have rights there, currently the Bears and the Dolphins, will be a consideration because they’re leaning into the market,” said vice president Peter O’Reilly, head of the NFL’s international department. “A lot of variables go into our scheduling process every year, and the more international games we have, the more variables are added.

“In 2025, since it is an AFC year [for nine home games], if the Bears were to be part of the game, it would very likely be as a visitor.”

The Bears’ AFC road games in 2025 will be against the Ravens, Bengals and whichever AFC West team finishes in the same place in its division as the Bears in 2024.

The date and opponent for the upcoming Bears game in London haven’t been set. Assuming the NFL doesn’t schedule a divisional game there, the choices for the opponent would be the Rams, Seahawks, Jaguars, Titans, Panthers and Patriots.

The Bears last played internationally in 2019, when they were the visiting team against the Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur.

