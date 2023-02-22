The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Honoring Black History Entertainment and Culture News

Okra, celery and ham: Kennedy-King students cook up a gumbo from African American history

The great-great granddaughter of a man who bought 15 family members out of slavery donated more than 1,700 cookbooks to Kennedy-King College.

By  Lisa Philip
   
SHARE Okra, celery and ham: Kennedy-King students cook up a gumbo from African American history
Sandra Rosalie McWorter Marsh, great-great-granddaughter of Free Frank McWorter, speaks with students at the Washburne Culinary and Hospitality Institute at Kennedy-King College in Englewood, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The McWorter family donated 1700 cookbooks collected over the years by Sandra McWorter.

Sandra Rosalie McWorter Marsh, great-great-granddaughter of Free Frank McWorter, speaks with students at the Washburne Culinary and Hospitality Institute at Kennedy-King College in Englewood, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The McWorter family donated 1700 cookbooks collected over the years by Sandra McWorter.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

One pound of fresh okra, two outer ribs of celery with leaves, one bay leaf, one-half pound of cubed ham: This is just a handful of the ingredients listed in a recipe for creole chicken gumbo from The Black Family Reunion Cookbook, published in 1991. 

It is one of 1,700 cookbooks, many focused on African American cuisine, recently donated to the Washburne Culinary and Hospitality Institute in Englewood by Sandra Rosalie McWorter Marsh, whose collection dates back to the 1930s. McWorter Marsh, 82, is the great-great granddaughter of an enslaved man who negotiated freedom for himself and his family members and established a community for freed slaves near the Mississippi River. 

On Wednesday, McWorter Marsh attended a celebration in her honor at Kennedy-King College, a campus of the City Colleges of Chicago that houses the Washburne Institute. 

Students there prepared the creole chicken gumbo from The Black Family Reunion Cookbook, along with sweet potato muffins, vegetarian black-eyed peas and rice, and molded salad — also all from McWorter Marsh’s cookbooks.

Washburne Culinary and Hospitality Institute student Preston Cisneros prepares a cream for mini buttermilk biscuits at Kennedy-King College in Englewood, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

Washburne Culinary and Hospitality Institute student Preston Cisneros prepares a cream for mini buttermilk biscuits at Kennedy-King College in Englewood, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“She learned how to cook a lot of different kinds of meals,” said Abdul McWorter Alkalimat, her brother and self-proclaimed biggest supporter. “She began with a strong African American tradition and then branched out into the foods of the world. And the collection really involves food of every continent and every community in the United States.”

McWorter Marsh and her brother are members of a storied family. Their great-great-grandfather, Free Frank McWorter, was born into slavery in South Carolina in 1777 and purchased his own freedom and the freedom of 15 family members before founding the community of New Philadelphia in southern Illinois, according to the National Museum of American History. It’s the first known town founded by an African American person and was recently designated a national park.

McWorter Marsh’s cooking and her cookbook collection reflect this history, one that is often overlooked by culinary schools, which traditionally have been Eurocentric and purveyors of French cooking techniques. These traditions don’t necessarily reflect the students at Kennedy-King, more than 70% of whom are Black, according to federal data.

“African American cooking, which has its origins under slavery, and therefore turning food that wasn’t valued into delicacies, is a tradition that can contribute to world culture,” said McWorter Alkalimat, a professor emeritus in Black studies at the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign. 

Siblings Sandra Rosalie McWorter Marsh and Abdul McWorter Alkalimat, the great-great grandchildren of Free Frank McWorter, enjoy food made by the students at the Washburne Culinary and Hospitality Institute at Kennedy-King College in Englewood, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The McWorter family donated 1700 cookbooks collected over the years by Sandra McWorter.

Siblings Sandra Rosalie McWorter Marsh and Abdul McWorter Alkalimat, the great-great grandchildren of Free Frank McWorter, enjoy food made by the students at the Washburne Culinary and Hospitality Institute at Kennedy-King College in Englewood, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The McWorter family donated 1700 cookbooks collected over the years by Sandra McWorter.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“This idea that some cultures are more highly valued than others is something we really have to confront,” he said. “And we hope that the culinary institute here at Washburne will be one of the ways in which the culinary diversity of the world will grow to be appreciated, and the chefs will take it out to the tables and help people enjoy that.”

McWorter Marsh chose to donate her cookbooks to the institute because she wanted to give back to Chicago. Both McWorter Marsh and her brother were raised in the city. They went to Jenner Elementary School, Marshall High School and eventually the University of Chicago for graduate school.

“We’ve lived on the North Side, the West Side, and the South Side, and we used to go swimming in the lake on the East Side,” said McWorter Alkalimat. 

He remembers a certain dish his sister used to make from their University of Chicago student days.

“This might not sound great to other people, but it was great to us: We used to have a plate of fried chicken gizzards and we would all be drinking gin and tonics. That was the Hyde Park graduate school experience,” he said, turning to his sister. “Remember that? I mean, we ate a lot of chicken gizzards with tangy red sauce.”

Students at Washburne will be able to re-create that and other southern dishes, along with dishes from all over the world, with help from McWorter Marsh’s cookbook collection. 

“That she is a Black woman and it’s a cultural history of recipes? I mean, that’s amazing,” said student Lindsay Thomas.

Thomas, who lives in Englewood, is excited “to be able to grab these recipes from our history and bring them to the present day. We can use those as the stepping stones and then innovate them and make them new and make them fresh.”

Lisa Philip covers higher education for WBEZ, in partnership with Open Campus.

Washburne Culinary and Hospitality Institute student Regina Thomas prepares sesame crackers at Kennedy-King College in Englewood, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

Washburne Culinary and Hospitality Institute student Regina Thomas prepares sesame crackers at Kennedy-King College in Englewood, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Ald. Jason Ervin now faces challenger in West Side’s 28th Ward as opponent is reinstated
Chicago police urge Jewish, other religious communities to be vigilant this weekend when neo-Nazi group has declared ‘day of hate’
CPS 2023-24 calendar once again starts before Labor Day, gives two-week winter break
R. Kelly sentencing: Federal judge could add to singer’s prison time Thursday
Regional mass transit needs more funding from Chicago, RTA chief says
‘It’s a joke!’ City Council members grill Chicago police officials about extremists in their ranks
The Latest
Patrick Beverley
Bulls
Bulls guard Patrick Beverley makes himself at home in new surroundings
Beverley said he’s tried to join his hometown team several times in the past, but it wasn’t meant to be. Now that the Bulls have signed him for the remainder of the season off waivers, his hope is to impact winning and his teammates.
By Joe Cowley
 
Christopher Morel takes a practice swing prior to taking batting practice Monday at Cubs Spring Training in Mesa, AZ.
Cubs
David Ross: Cubs’ Christopher Morel has ‘a lot of growth potential’ in Year 2
Notes: Cubs announce changes to medical and clubhouse staffs.
By Maddie Lee
 
Former Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev delivers a hit.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks acquire two draft picks for taking Nikita Zaitsev in trade with Senators
Zaitsev carries a $4.5 million salary-cap hit through the end of next season, but the Hawks received a 2023 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick in exchange for taking his contract Wednesday.
By Ben Pope
 
Ald. Jason Ervin (left) and challenger Shawn Walker. The two are running to represent the 28th Ward on the Chicago City Council.
Elections
Ald. Jason Ervin now faces challenger in West Side’s 28th Ward as opponent is reinstated
The Illinois Appellate Court overturned an election board ruling that Shawn A. Walker didn’t have enough signatures on his ballot petitions. Now he will face incumbent Ald. Jason Ervin in one of Chicago’s most violent wards.
By Michael Loria
 
Samuel B. Jackson (from left), Akili Ni Mali, Tiffany Renee Johnson, Destini Huston and Demetra Dee star in Steppenwolf Theatre’s world premiere adaptation of “Chlorine Sky.”
Theater
Besties’ friendship is put to the ultimate test in splendid ‘Chlorine Sky’ at Steppenwolf
The world premiere stage adaptation of Mahogany L. Browne’s young adult novel delivers both dramatically and — in a number of thrilling basketball sequences — athletically.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 