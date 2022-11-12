Blackhawks notebook: Jonathan Toews’ one-day-at-a-time mentality now ‘more by choice’

ANAHEIM, Calif. — During the Blackhawks’ playoff series of yesteryear, the intensity of the situations forced Jonathan Toews to take each game one at a time.

Those runs are history now, but Toews has nonetheless fiercely re-adopted his “one day at a time” mentality — a cliche, but an applicable one in this case — this season. He fittingly mentions it on a near-daily basis, and he has taken time to reflect more than he ever did before on what it truly entails.

“It’s nothing new, but I definitely feel a new ability to sink into what that actually means: to feel [things] out and literally just be where you are,” he said. “Yeah, in those big games in the playoff runs, the pressure puts you there, and you have no choice but to focus on the next play and the next shift. But now, it’s definitely a little bit more by choice.”

The approach seems to be working. Toews has been unquestionably the Hawks’ best forward so far this season.

Visually, he looks more confident, stronger, faster and better-positioned than he has in years. Statistically, he entered Saturday’s game against the Ducks tied with Patrick Kane for the team scoring lead with 10 points, well ahead of all teammates with seven goals and fourth in the NHL with a 62.0% faceoff win percentage.

He said it has been “really nice” to see his hard work rewarded with equivalent production this fall, unlike last fall. Toews was still almost a month away from his first goal of the season on this date last year.

“The irony is the results are coming because I’m really not worried about that at all,” he said. “I’m just focused on the process and making plays and not letting my mind get ahead of itself at all.

“When you start getting to nine or 10 games without scoring a goal, you tend to start focusing more energy on things you shouldn’t think about when you’re in that moment where you’re about to get a scoring chance. And if you overthink it, you just take yourself right out of what you should be doing, which is feeling your way through it and trusting that your body knows how to make the play and score a goal in those situations.”

Mitchell activated

The Hawks on Friday activated Ian Mitchell off injured reserve, indicating the 23-year-old defenseman has fully healed from his wrist issue.

But Mitchell was subsequently sent down to Rockford, where he’ll be able to ease back into a playing rhythm but have to earn his way back onto the NHL roster. He’ll need to do so quickly and convincingly before time runs out on this make-or-break season for him.

Richardson on top

At the end of a lighthearted optional practice Friday at Honda Center, Hawks coach Luke Richardson as well as the rest of the coaching staff and the nine players participating in practice took part in a circle passing game dubbed “king of the hill” at center ice.

In the end, Richardson beat all of his players and assistants to win the game. His trash talk afterward was priceless.

“[Filip] Roos wasn’t happy with his exit and he wanted to play again,” Richardson said. “I said, ‘There’s only one king. How many kings are there in Sweden? There’s one king. So we’re not playing again.’ They talked me into playing again, but there still only is one king.”

Richardson also joked that everyone owed him $100 each, to which Jujhar Khaira responded by waving an actual $100 bill in his face in the locker room.

