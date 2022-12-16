The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 16, 2022
Blackhawks unable to contain Wild’s Mats Zuccarello in yet another loss

Zuccarello, whom the Hawks kept in check in their first matchup against the Wild this year, exploded for a hat trick Friday in a 4-1 Wild win.

By  Ben Pope
   
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Blackhawks did a good job suppressing Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello in their first meeting this season against the Wild.

They didn’t do quite as well in the second meeting Friday.

Zuccarello recorded a hat trick and Kaprizov added two points as the Wild cruised to a 4-1 win, extending the Hawks’ misery into yet another weekend.

Hawks coach Luke Richardson — who always “likes to show clips about us executing” properly as positive reinforcement — had shown his team video Friday morning of their admirable defensive effort against the Wild’s star duo back on Oct. 30. The Hawks lasted to a shootout before losing that night and recorded five of the eight total scoring chances during Zuccarello and Kaprizov’s five-on-five ice time together.

“That’s going to be a focal point,” Richardson said. “If we can stop them early in our ‘D’-zone or even before we get there, that’s going to help us.”

Stopping them proved easier said than done, however. Wild coach Dean Evason, utilizing the advantage of second change at home, was able to regularly match up his first line (Zuccarello and Kaprizov centered by Sam Steel) against the Hawks’ first line (Patrick Kane and Sam Lafferty centered by Max Domi) and exploit the defensive weaknesses of that Hawks trio.

The Wild produced 13 of the 17 total scoring chances during Zuccarello and Kaprizov’s five-on-five ice time this night. The passing on their most dangerous shifts was crisp and quick to the point of being almost unstoppable.

Zuccarello easily could’ve had four goals — and he did add an assist to finish with four points — if not for a ridiculous reaching-back paddle save in the second period by Hawks goalie Petr Mrazek.

Johnson, Vlasic injured

Tyler Johnson’s first comeback attempt from his ankle injury lasted only two games.

The veteran forward re-aggravated his ankle Thursday against the Golden Knights, missing the third period, and did not play Friday. Reese Johnson moved back into the lineup and Seth Jones moved back onto the top power-play unit (marking a quick end to the five-forward approach) in his stead.

There’s hope Johnson’s second comeback attempt could come soon, though. Richardson said the Hawks “just want to let it settle down.”

Down in Rockford, Hawks prospect defenseman Alex Vlasic — who had looked as NHL-ready as expected in his first 21 AHL appearances— will miss six weeks with a fractured right fibula.

Filip Roos, who scored in his first career AHL game Tuesday after being sent down, should be able to help compensate for Vlasic’s absence.

No waiting

Hockey players and coaches cherish few cliches more than stating, after a loss, the length of time until their next game.

And the NHL schedule usually complies with that narrative. Rarely do teams have more than one or two days off between games, and players have grown accustomed to that rhythm.

“We’ve got another game tomorrow, [and] that’s the best thing about hockey,” coach Luke Richardson predictably said after Thursday’s loss to the Golden Knights.

But what if they were football players and had to wait a week between losses? Hawks forward MacKenzie Entwistle, to whom that hypothetical was posed Thursday, decided he’d rather not imagine it.

“That would suck,” he said, grimacing. “There’s a lot more preparation that goes into football, with how long you get to practice and know exactly what they’re doing. But yeah, if you’re going through a stretch like what we’re going through right now, that would be tough.”

