The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 19, 2022
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Luke Richardson’s attentiveness toward Blackhawks goalies rare among NHL coaches

Many head coaches understand little about goaltending and mostly leave their goalies alone. But Richardson, conversely, “thinks about the goalies all the time.”

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Luke Richardson’s attentiveness toward Blackhawks goalies rare among NHL coaches
Petr Mrazek tends the Blackhawks’ goal.

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson keeps close tabs on Petr Mrazek (pictured) and his other goalies.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Many NHL coaches view goaltending as a sort of foreign craft. They leave their goalies to their goalie coach and largely ignore their day-to-day routines.

Former Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville certainly fell into that category.

“I remember ‘Q’ sometimes [would say], ‘Oh, that was a bad goal,’ ” longstanding Hawks goalie coach Jimmy Waite said. “I had to explain to him why maybe it wasn’t a bad goal, why [our goalie] played it that way. And then he’d say, ‘Oh, OK, that makes sense.’ ”

But Hawks coach Luke Richardson does not fall into that category. As with many things, he operates differently than his predecessors in terms of the attention he pays to the Hawks’ goalies.

He’s so interested in them that Waite was originally taken aback.

“Working with Luke is weird because he really cares about what the goalies do,” he said. “At the start of practice, he wants to make sure they’re warmed up before we get to the harder drills. He thinks about the goalies all the time. And he knows a lot about goaltending. I’m surprised how he does it.”

Richardson attributes that characteristic to his long playing career as a defenseman, during which he had to communicate with tons of goalies when retrieving dump-ins and coordinating defensive-zone coverage.

It probably has something to do with his inclusive, hands-on personality and overall coaching style, too. Writing off goaltenders as eccentric, hard-to-relate-to specialists because of their job’s uniqueness wouldn’t align with how he operates.

“You need to talk to a goaltender in their language, their mentality, so I like to know a little bit about that and understand it,” Richardson said. “I want to make sure we’re on the same page, that our [approach] is working for the goaltenders or if we have to maybe change it a little bit.

“What we’re preaching, Jimmy likes it, and I think the goaltenders like it and are comfortable with it. We just have to execute things.”

Richardson’s attentiveness toward goaltending is especially relevant because goalie Arvid Soderblom, who made his 15th career start Sunday against the Rangers, is one of few high-upside prospects on the Hawks’ NHL roster. The more coaching and organizational investment he receives, the better.

The Hawks haven’t made their goalies’ lives easy this season. As with most of their other team weaknesses, however, there’s not much Richardson or Waite can do, considering the talent deficit of the roster they’re working with.

Entering Sunday, their team save percentage had dropped to .890 (ranking 25th in the NHL) and their save percentage against high-danger shots had dropped to .807 (ranking 22nd).

Petr Mrazek is the main reason why: He’s 2-7-1 with an ugly .872 save percentage and minus-7.9 goals saved above average (GSAA). Soderblom entered Sunday at 2-9-2 but with much better stats: .904 save percentage, plus-3.9 GSAA. Alex Stalock, who Richardson said Sunday could finally return from his concussion within a week or two, has been stuck at 3-2-1 with a .914 save percentage and plus-3.6 GSAA since Nov. 1.

Richardson has talked to Waite and the goalies a lot about the penalty kill, in particular, incorporating their feedback about “where they want to see the pucks come from” into the Hawks’ structure.

They asked for tighter coverage on back-door passes and chances, so that they can stay more square to tight-angle shots, prompting Richardson to work on that with his penalty killers.

“[The goalies] appreciate interest, and they’re a big part of the team, as well,” he said. “I ask Jimmy’s thoughts on, ‘Is that enough at practice? Is this good for practice? Is this good for the pregame skate?’ I like to give them the best opportunity to be feeling confident at the start of the game.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks blown out by Rangers as Jacob Trouba drama continues
Blackhawks’ Seth Jones, Caleb Jones making progress as Luke Richardson urges safer play
Blackhawks trying to ‘simplify’ overall game instead of searching for small tweaks
Blackhawks unable to contain Wild’s Mats Zuccarello in yet another loss
Blackhawks’ latest switch fails to create spark in loss to Golden Knights
Blackhawks’ Luke Richardson learning how to maintain delicate balances as coach of a losing team
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_5.31.26_PM.png
News
Teen killed, 3 others among 17 wounded in weekend gun violence in Chicago
Kimberly Campbell, 16, and a 15-year-old boy were inside a home in the 100 block of North Oakley Boulevard when someone outside shot at them, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
News
Girl, 17, dead after traffic crash in Fuller Park, several other people injured
The girl was in a van with several other people when it struck a center median in the 300 block of West 51st Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
File photo of an ambulance bay.
News
13-year-old boy, woman killed when Metra train strikes car in Lake County
The driver of the Elantra was going south on Wilson Road when he passed the crossing’s warning lights and lowered gates, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Francis Parker, a private school, is not alone in offering a comprehensive sex-education curriculum that includes discussion of current issues such as consent, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, as well as more traditional instruction in reproductive biology, puberty, contraception and sexual health. Parker says its curriculum supports students in forming “healthy and respectful relationships.”
Education
Do sex toys belong in ‘comprehensive sex education’ for high school students?
The administration at Chicago’s Francis Parker School and many parents are strongly defending the school’s comprehensive sex ed curriculum, including presenting sex toys to a small group of high schoolers. But other parents say it’s inappropriate.
By Char Daston | WBEZ
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I should leave husband who cheated, but I’m too afraid
Since man’s affair with a much younger woman, his wife no longer trusts him.
By Abigail Van Buren
 